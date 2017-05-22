High Point Central girls a favorite to win State 4-A title

/ May 19, 2017

The North Carolina High School Association (NCHSAA) 4A Midwest Track & Field Regional was hosted at Greensboro’s Southeast Guilford High School last Saturday (May 13) afternoon. Twenty-six schools competed in 18 events trying to earn qualifying spots for this weekend’s state championships. On the strength of Saturday’s performances, the Lady Bison of High Point Central will be a favorite challenger for the 4A girls title. Central posted six first place finishes and a third in the 400m dash. All-American senior sprinter Tamara Clark swept the 100m and 200m dashes respectively running 11.72 seconds and 23.57 seconds. Clark also ran a leg on their winning 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams. Teammate Monzerad Creary, a junior middle distance runner, won the 800m in 2:17.72 and placed third in the 400m with a time of 56.35 seconds.

Others qualifying high school competitors:

Dudley sophomore Eryka Baker captured third place in the 100m timed in 15.24 seconds.

Southwest Guilford’s Cecilia Marrenick earned gold in the triple jump leaping 36-feet-11inches.

Southeast Guilford junior Kiya Oviosun placed second in the 400m with a time of 55.19 seconds and third in the 200m with a time of 24.67 seconds. Teammate Ketara Womack finished second in the long jump with a jump of 17-feet-04 inches.

Page High School had three qualifiers led by junior Sydney Deberry who finished third in the triple and long jump. Deberry leaped 35-feet-02 inches and 17-feet-03 inches respectively. Senior Kayla Harris claimed second in the triple jump finishing with a leap of 35-feet-10.50 inches, while junior Chris Toe won a silver medal in the high jump with a mark of 5-feet-04 inches.

Boys’ qualifiers:

High Point Central’s Raymond Dow won the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.50 seconds.

Southwest Guilford junior Isiah Bradford won a bronze medal in the triple jump leaping 43-feet-02 inches.

Grimsley’s Nile Harris finished second in the 400m dash with a time of 49.22 seconds.

Page senior high jumper Trey Cousar earned a silver medal with a jump of 6-feet-0.

Dudley junior Isaish Daniel captured gold in the 300m hurdles with a time of 39.57 seconds. Teammate Malik Cousar was a double gold medal winner capturing the long jump with a mark of 22-feet-06.50 inches and the triple jump with a leap of 44-feet-04 inches.

The Falcons of Southeast Guilford had three qualifying for the state meet. Senior pole vaulter Michael Steels finished third with a mark of 13-feet-06 inches. Junior Tyler Marrow earned a bronze medal with a jump of 22-feet-04 inches. Senior Joel Shores captured a gold medal in the 800m run with a time of 1:56.2.