Helping Hands During a Time of Crisis

/ April 9, 2020

Community members lined up along Alamance Church Road to pick up much needed groceries and supplies at Mount Zion Baptist Church’s food giveaway on April 7.

The church partnered with Out of the Garden Project to provide 450 CHICK-FIL-A sandwiches and food to anyone in need. Church officials tallied 1,031 people who will benefit from the boxes, which contained fresh produce such as celery, cabbage, pineapples, tomatoes, and a gallon of orange juice.

“In the times that we’re living in with COVID-19 and people being laid off, we thought this was a good opportunity to for us to partner with other community organizations to make sure we are doing the things necessary to take care of our community,” said James Brooks IV, a Mount Zion Baptist Church member and director of marketing.

Mount Zion currently provides a food pantry open three days a week that is available to everyone and hosts yearly community service projects that offer resources to benefit the Greensboro community. Brooks shared that in order to comply with social distancing guidelines; the church is finding other ways to continue to serve the people.

“These are just things that we enjoy doing. We’re called to be the hands and feet of Jesus and that’s exactly what we are going to do,” said Brooks.

Mount Zion Baptist Church is located at 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro. Bishop Bryan J. Pierce Sr. serves as the Senior Pastor.