Health department celebrates Arbor Day

/ May 11, 2017

In honor of Arbor Day, Health and Human Service staff planted a Red Delicious apple tree on April 28 at the Maple Street DHHS building in Greensboro.

A presentation of Zinnia flower seeds was also made to Sallie Cobb of Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro.

Hospice is a nonprofit organization that supports people in Guilford County and surrounding areas to live with comfort and dignity to the end of life. Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro serves anyone regardless of diagnosis, age, race, religion or ability to pay.

The zinnia flower has several meanings including thoughts of friends, endurance, daily remembrance, goodness and lasting affection.

