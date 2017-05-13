Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Saturday , May 13th 2017

Health department celebrates Arbor Day

Staff reports / May 11, 2017

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
(L-R) – Hospice and Palliative C Sallie Cobb of Greensboro horticulturist; Merle Green, Guilford County Health director; Mark Smith, public health epidemiologist and Sandy Ellington, public health media coordinator. Submitted photo

(L-R) – Hospice and Palliative C Sallie Cobb of Greensboro horticulturist; Merle Green, Guilford County Health director; Mark Smith, public health epidemiologist and Sandy Ellington, public health media coordinator. Submitted photo

In honor of Arbor Day, Health and Human Service staff planted a Red Delicious apple tree on April 28 at the Maple Street DHHS building in Greensboro.

A presentation of Zinnia flower seeds was also made to Sallie Cobb of Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro.

Hospice is a nonprofit organization that supports people in Guilford County and surrounding areas to live with comfort and dignity to the end of life. Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro serves anyone regardless of diagnosis, age, race, religion or ability to pay.

The zinnia flower has several meanings including thoughts of friends, endurance, daily remembrance, goodness and lasting affection.

The Victorian meaning of zinnias is thoughts of an absentfriend
Of the heart
Lasting affection
Daily remembrance




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter