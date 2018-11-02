Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Hayes-Taylor Y honors volunteers and supporters

By Yasmine Regester / November 2, 2018

Share this article:

This year’s Hayes-Taylor YMCA Award recipients are as follows: (Standing L-R) John McClain, RL McGibbony Award; Margaret Ryan, Volunteer of the Year; Timothy Bellamy, Jimmie I. Barber Award; Judge Paul Jones, Edgar I. Farmer Board Award; Alyson Price, J.F. Johnson Youth Award; Takeila Hall, Sportsman of the Year; Shameca Battle, Latch Key Award; Faye Stanley, Lady of the Year; and T.O. Stokes Jr., Man of the Year and the Chairman’s Cup recipient. (Front L-R): Enola Mixon, Chairman’s Award; Janol Whitfield (and family) S.C. Smith High Male Campaign; and Journay Walker, Youthe Volunteer of the Year. Award recipients not in attendance were Dennis Stearns and Mac Simms, co-recipients of the Citizenship and Service to Youth Award. Nancy Douglas was the Angeline Smith High Female Campaign Award recipient. Photo by Charles Edgerton/Carolina Peacemaker

Torre Jessup, the N.C. Commissioner of Motor Vehicles. Photo by Charles Edgerton/Carolina Peacemaker

On Sunday, community supporters of Hayes Taylor Memorial YMCA gathered at the Foundation Events Center on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University for the Y’s 52nd Annual Awards and Recognition Banquet.

Speaker for the afternoon was Winston-Salem native Torre Jessup, the N.C. Commissioner of Motor Vehicles. Jessup, a graduate of Morehouse College (Atlanta, Ga.), earned a degree in sociology with a concentration in criminal justice. He talked about the impact Hayes-Taylor Y has had on the lives of many people in Greensboro.

Jessup mentioned the names of renowned YMCA attendees such as late civil rights attorney J. Kenneth Lee, who as a youth, was a member of the Y’s swim team; and former Harlem Globetrotter Curley Neal. Jessup also recounted that Hayes-Taylor was the site of the first licensed daycare in East Greensboro. He added that the Y’s presence must never be taken for granted as there are many Y’s across the country today that are struggling and closing their doors.

“Those doors have remained opened primarily because of the stewardship carried out by many Y patrons who have worked tirelessly to make sure Hayes-Taylor’s programming is tops,” said Jessup.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

