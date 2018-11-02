Hayes-Taylor Y honors volunteers and supporters

/ November 2, 2018

Share this article:

On Sunday, community supporters of Hayes Taylor Memorial YMCA gathered at the Foundation Events Center on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University for the Y’s 52nd Annual Awards and Recognition Banquet.

Speaker for the afternoon was Winston-Salem native Torre Jessup, the N.C. Commissioner of Motor Vehicles. Jessup, a graduate of Morehouse College (Atlanta, Ga.), earned a degree in sociology with a concentration in criminal justice. He talked about the impact Hayes-Taylor Y has had on the lives of many people in Greensboro.

Jessup mentioned the names of renowned YMCA attendees such as late civil rights attorney J. Kenneth Lee, who as a youth, was a member of the Y’s swim team; and former Harlem Globetrotter Curley Neal. Jessup also recounted that Hayes-Taylor was the site of the first licensed daycare in East Greensboro. He added that the Y’s presence must never be taken for granted as there are many Y’s across the country today that are struggling and closing their doors.

“Those doors have remained opened primarily because of the stewardship carried out by many Y patrons who have worked tirelessly to make sure Hayes-Taylor’s programming is tops,” said Jessup.