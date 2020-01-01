2019 HAECO Invitational (Girls): Vikings upset Tigers

/ January 1, 2020

The defending HAECO champion Ragsdale Tigers were upset by the Northwest Guilford Vikings by a scores of 52-30. The Vikings won five of the last six tournament titles. After a close first half, Northwest led 25-20. Ragsdale was outscored 26-10 over the second half.

Northwest was led by two All-Tournament players Megan Harkey, who finished the game with 8 points, 16 rebounds and Reagan Kargo, who tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Teammate Thalia Carter, a junior guard, was named tournament MVP with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Diamond Monroe paced the Tigers with 16 points and six rebounds.