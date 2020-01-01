Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Thursday, January 1, 2020

2019 HAECO Invitational (Girls): Vikings upset Tigers

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / January 1, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Northwest Guilford’s Megan Harkey (left) and Reagan Kargo (center) were named to the 2019 HAECO All-Tournament Team. Teammate Thalia Carter (right) was named the Tournament’s MVP. Photo by Joe Daniels

NW Guilford 52
Ragsdale 30

The defending HAECO champion Ragsdale Tigers were upset by the Northwest Guilford Vikings by a scores of 52-30. The Vikings won five of the last six tournament titles. After a close first half, Northwest led 25-20. Ragsdale was outscored 26-10 over the second half.

Northwest was led by two All-Tournament players Megan Harkey, who finished the game with 8 points, 16 rebounds and Reagan Kargo, who tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Teammate Thalia Carter, a junior guard, was named tournament MVP with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Diamond Monroe paced the Tigers with 16 points and six rebounds.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter