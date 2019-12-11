Habitat Greensboro dedicates new home

/ December 11, 2019

Share this article:

After a year of planning and building, Habitat for Humanity Greensboro dedicated its first all-women constructed home on December 7.

The 1,500 square foot, 5-bedroom, 3-bath home was built for the Adamou and Tchatchibara family and is located on Asher Downs Drive. The home is on a block located in the Greensboro White Oaks neighborhood by existing Habitat homes and where four new homes were built in a week last October. It is one in a tract of 17 homes expected to be completed by 2021. The family of seven is from Togo.

The project was part of the Women Build 2019 initiative that was first unveiled in 1991 to help women build new trades and to encourage women empowerment. Twenty-three teams of women from various local organizations worked together to build the house over the last year. The teams, along with donors from across Greensboro, combined their efforts to raise money to build the house. Those funds also included memorial gifts in honor of Dr. Maureen Jarrell and Rebekah Lee.

“Our Women Build reinforces Habitat’s focus on empowering women and their families to break the cycle of poverty and build strength, stability and independence through housing,” said Ruthie Richardson-Robinson, Habitat’s chief operations officer.

Habitat for Humanity partners with families to assist with homeownership. Qualified applicants are required to maintain steady employment for one year, participate in a thorough credit analysis and criminal background check, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair and contribute 250 hours of sweat equity into their new home. Prospective new homeowners must have the ability to pay for the Habitat home.

The Women Build 2019 Teams: