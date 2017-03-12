Guilford teams advance to state championships

/ March 10, 2017

Vikings hold off late rally to advance

The Northwest Guilford Vikings (29-2) defeated previously unbeaten Mallard Creek, 59-58, to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 11 at NCSU Reynolds Arena.

The Vikings led by 13 points with five minutes remaining in the contest. The Mavericks staged a furious rally closing to within one point before Northwest’s Lindsay Gauldin canned six free throws in the last minute. Teammate Elizabeth Kitley had a team-high 17 points and 12 rebounds while Bria Gibbs added 11 points and nine rebounds. NW Guilford will face Southeast Raleigh for the State 4-A Girls Championship.



Cowboys win on buzzer beater

Southwest Guilford’s Cooper Cunningham hit a jump shot with 1.03 seconds to advance the Cowboys to the State 4-A Boys Basketball Championship against Cox Mill (Concord) Saturday at Reynolds Arena. Cunningham played just 10 minutes but scored nine points all on 3-pointers. The Langley brothers: Kam (8 pts, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and four steals), Keyshaun (six points) and Kobe (15 points), combined for 29 of Southwest’s 58 points to lead the Cowboys (27-3) to a 61-58 Western Regional 4-A Boys Championship win over previously unbeaten Charlotte Butler (29-1) at UNC-G’s Fleming Gym Saturday night (March 4).