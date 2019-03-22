Guilford County Sheriff discusses first 100 days

March 22, 2019

During a March 14 press conference, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers discussed his first 100 days at the helm of the sheriff’s department.

Rogers touched on several points in the sheriff’s office mission to restore agency accountability and accreditation; create safer outcomes with community policing; rebuild law enforcement and citizen relationships; save tax dollars through recidivism reduction; reduce officer attrition rates; and develop equitable employment practices.

“I am blessed to have completed my first 100 days as the Sheriff of Guilford County. I look forward to continue to serve the citizens of Guilford County. My focus is to protect, to serve with integrity, honesty and transparency. I care about this office and I’m honored to be your public servant,” said Rogers.

He touted his community outreach team for helping him visit eight schools, 20 businesses, and an array of churches and community organizations. He also spent time on the streets with patrol officers.

“We’re on patrol, we stop traffic violators, we’re going in on drug raids – it gives us the opportunity to understand the dialogue and experience the one-on-one personal effects our deputies are experiencing,” said Rogers, adding that deputy response times have gotten better from last year.

“I believe that everyone deserves the right to feel safe,” he said. “We will continue to work as a sheriff’s office to meet the goals we have in place. Our goal is that our citizens understand how important it is to us to make sure they are served and protected.”

In order to help reduce the number of offenders going back and forth to jail and to create safer communities, Rogers noted he has been working closely with the Guilford County Reentry Staff to ensure they provide resources and case management to assist citizens who are transitioning back into the community.

Michelle Harrison Pope of the Guilford County Re-entry program noted that more than 70 families are being served through the re-entry program with services like referrals to housing assistance, healthcare, substance abuse counseling and employment.

“Ninety-five percent of all people in state prison will be released one day. Each year, nearly 22,000 folks are released from N.C. State prisons alone, and an additional 17,000 folks will be released from Guilford County detention centers,” said Harrison-Pope.

Rogers also announced plans for his “Sheriff’s Advisory Roundtable,” which will convene a group of community and religious leaders, law enforcement agencies, nonprofits and other community stakeholders to provide feedback on ways to improve communications and community oriented policing initiatives.

“The roundtable will help us crate better ways to communicate. The group will also be able help us understand different cultures that live in our community,” he said.

Although only in the first few months of his first term as Sheriff, Rogers said he truly believes in the power of working together as a community to continue to hit department goals.

“I am proud to be your sheriff. I am very proud of the men and women of this department. Of course, there is much work to be done,” said Rogers. “With the commitment of the fine members of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, assistance from the community, cooperation of county, state and local agencies and, most importantly, the continued support from Guilford County Citizens — I truly believe that anything is possible.”