Guilford County Schools opens grab-and-go pick-up sites for student meals

/ March 21, 2020

Guilford County Schools (GCS) has opened grab-and-go sites for food distribution across the county for any children ages 0 – 18.

Children will be able to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the sites. Students will pick up their lunch for the day, and breakfast for the following morning.

Students may pick up meals from any school location.

GCS also started delivering meals to the most vulnerable students today, including those that are homeless or in transition. Delivery to these students will continue for at least the next two weeks.

“Although school is not in session, the need for nourishment persists,” said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We must do everything in our power to ensure no child goes hungry.”

The grab-and-go sites are as follows:

Alderman Elementary – 4211 Chateau Drive Greensboro N.C. 27407

Allen Jay Middle – 1201 E. Fairfield Road High Point N.C. 27263

Archer Elementary – 2610 Four Seasons Blvd. Greensboro, N.C. 27407

Bluford Elementary – 1901 Tuscaloosa Street Greensboro N.C. 27401

Cone Elementary – 2501 N. Church Street Greensboro N.C. 27405

Dudley High – 1200 Lincoln Street; Greensboro, N.C. 27401

Eastern High – 415 Peeden Drive; Gibsonville, N.C. 27249

Fairview Elementary – 608 Fairview Street; High Point, N.C. 27260

Foust Elementary – 2610 Floyd Street; Greensboro, N.C. 27406

Hairston Middle – 3911 Naco Road; Greensboro, N.C. 27401

High Point Central High – 801 Ferndale Blvd.; High Point, N.C. 27262

Hunter Elementary – 1305 Merritt Drive; Greensboro, N.C. 27407

Irving Park Elementary – 1310 Sunset Drive; Greensboro, N.C. 27408

Jackson Middle – 2200 Ontario Street; Greensboro, N.C. 27403

Johnson Street Global – 1601 Johnson Street; High Point, N.C. 27262

Jones Elementary – 502 South Street; Greensboro, N.C. 27406

Kirkman Park Elem. – 1101 N. Centennial Street; High Point, N.C. 27262

Montlieu Elementary – 1105 Montlieu Avenue; High Point, N.C. 27262

Morehead Elementary – 4630 Tower Road; Greensboro, N.C. 27410

Northeast High – 6700 McLeansville Road; McLeansville, N.C. 27301

Oak Hill Elementary – 320 Wrightenberry Street; High Point, N.C. 27260

Oak View Elementary – 614 Oakview Road; High Point, N.C. 27265

Parkview Elementary – 325 Gordon Street; High Point, N.C. 27260

Peck Elementary – 1601 West Florida Street; Greensboro, N.C. 27403

Ragsdale High – 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive; Jamestown, N.C. 27282

Rankin Elementary – 1501 Spry Street; Greensboro, N.C. 27405

Southeast High – 4530 Southeast School Road; Greensboro, N.C. 27406

Swann Middle – 811 Cypress Street; Greensboro, N.C. 27405

Washington Elem. – 1110 E. Washington Street Greensboro N.C. 27401

Welborn Middle – 1710 McGuinn Drive; High Point, N.C. 27265

Western Middle – 401 College Road; Greensboro, N.C. 27410

Wiley Elementary – 600 West Terrell Street; Greensboro, N.C. 27406