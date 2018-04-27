Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Saturday , April 28th 2018

Guilford County High School Track & Field Championships

Courtesy Guilford County / April 27, 2018

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Nyile Facey, a Southwest Guilford senior, captures a gold medal in the girls’ 300m hurdles with time of 45.12 seconds. Photos by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

Southeast Guilford High School hosted the Guilford County Track and Field Championships on Saturday, April 21. Fifteen Guilford County high schools participated: High Point Andrews; Dudley; Eastern Guilford; Grimsley; High Point Central; Northeast Guilford; Northern Guilford; Northwest Guilford; Page; Piedmont Classical; Ragsdale; Smith; Southeast Guilford; Southern Guilford; Southwest Guilford and Western Guilford.

Southeast Guilford won the boys’ title with 95 points; Southwest followed with 85; and Northwest Guilford placed third with 75 points. On the girls’ side, Northern topped the field with 130 points; Southwest garnered 93 points and Southeast finished third with 72 points.

Individual Highlights

Alyson Davis– junior; Northern Guilford. Davis won the 100m dash; second in the 200m dash and anchored the winning 4x200m relay team with a time of 1.42.

Sydney Deberry– senior, Page. Deberry leaped 18-07.00 in the long jump and 35-00.00 in the Triple Jump; good for first in both.

Kaitlin Mcgoogan– junior, Ragsdale. Mcgoogan threw a 36-01.00 inches in the shot put.

Kolby Cuthrell– junior, Southwest Guilford. Cuthrell swept the jumps at the championships winning the long jump with a leap of 22-04.75 and the high jump at 6-02.00.

Cam Milroy– junior, Page. Milroy captured first in the 3,200m running a 9:42.35 and finished second in the 1600m running 4:27.2.

Bryce Anthony– junior, Ragsdale. Anthony claimed first in both a field and running event; winning the discus and as well as the 300m hurdles. It was the first time he ran the 300m hurdles all season.

Track & Field Results

Boys

100 meters: 1. David Olla (Northeast Guilford) 11.23; 2. Anthony Neal (Southeast Guilford) 11.24; 3. Nicholas Witherspoon (Ben L. Smith) 11.31.

110 hurdles: 1. D’andre Hayes (Northwest Guilford) 14.59; 2. Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale) 14.75; 3. Naseem Alston (Page) 15.11.

200 meters: 1. Nicholas Witherspoon (Ben L. Smith) 22.42; 2; David Olla (Northeast Guilford) 22.49; 3. Anthony Neal (Southeast Guilford) 22.78.

300 hurdles: 1. Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale) 38.25; 2. Naseem Alston (Page) 40.33; 3. Isaiah Daniel (Dudley) 40.64.

400 meters: 1. Anthony Morgan (Grimsley) 49.32; 2. Nicholas Witherspoon (Ben L. Smith) 49.94; 3. Assad Alston (Page) 50.54.

800 meters: 1. Kobe Brown (Southwest Guilford) 1:58.46; 2. Joshua Hairston (Northwest Guilford) 2:00.18; 3. Ian Russo (Northwest Guilford) 2:01.30.

1,600 meters: 1. David Olds (Southwest Guilford) 4:26.55; 2. Cam Milroy (Page) 4:27.20; 3. Owen States (Northern Guilford) 4:29.46.

3,200 meters: 1. Cam Milroy (Page) 9:42.35; 2. Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford) 9:46.61; 3. Matthew Hand (High Point Central) 10:22.35.

4×100 relay: 1. Southeast Guilford (Carson Burgess, Anthony Neal, Ervin McAllister, Tre Caldwell); 43.23. 2. Dudley; 3. Southwest Guilford.

4×200 relay: 1. Southeast Guilford (Charles Bonds, Carson Burgess, Anthony Neal, Josh King); 1:30.43; 2. Page; 3. Dudley.

4×400 relay: 1. Grimsley (Jakel Chalmers; Lance Mcmillan; Kendall Peterson; Anthony Morgan); 3:22.99; 2. Page (Assad Alston; Ahmed Sinada; CJ Crump; Jaedon Barnett); 3:23.93; 3. Dudley (Isaiah Daniel, Gavan Cuthberson, Jaden Edwards, Darold Rice); 3:27.49.

4×800 relay: 1. Northwest Guilford (Ian Russo, Curtis Peaslee, Joshua Hairston); 8:22.41; 2. Grimsley (Yousif Abdelgadir, Jakel Chalmers, Lance McMillan, Anthony Morgan); 8:23.09; 3. Northern Guilford (Sam Angiulli; Brett Thomas; Benny Melville; Owen States); 823.50.

Shot put: 1. Ronald Gilliard (Dudley) 49-03.75; 2. Trey Love (Southeast Guilford) 46-03.75; 3. Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale) 44-05.50. Discus: 1. Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale) 135-07; 2. Ronald Gilliard (Dudley) 124-03; 3. Ruben Thrasher (Southeast Guilford) 116-02.

High jump: 1. Kolby Cuthrell (Southwest Guilford) 6-02.00; 2. Rashawn Pleasant (Northern Guilford) 6-00.00; 3. D’Andre Hayes (Northwest Guilford) 6-00.00.

Long jump: 1. Kolby Cuthrell (Southwest Guilford) 22-04.75; 2. Tyrone Cozart (Dudley) 21-07.50; 3. Nicholas Stone (Northwest Guilford) 21-05.25.

Triple jump: 1. Ahmad Joyner (Southwest Guilford) 41-10.50; 2. Robert Blackston (Southern Guilford) 41-05.00; 3. D’Andre Hayes (Northwest Guilford) 40-09.00.

Pole vault: 1. Wesley Mesinhemer (Ragsdale) 12-06.00; 2. Chandler Ward (Ragsdale) 12-00.00; 3. Kevin Henry (T.W. Andrews) 12-00.00.

Girls

100 meters: 1. Alyson Davis (Northern Guilford) 12.20; 2. Destiny Wallace (Ragsdale) 12.50; 3. Bryannah Smith-Cunningham (Southwest Guilford) 12.90.

100 hurdles: 1. Nyile Facey (Southwest Guilford) 15.04; 2. Amaya English (Northern Guilford) 15.31; 3. Mandi Hamouda (Southwest Guilford) 15.53.

200 meters: 1. Destiny Wallace (Ragsdale) 25.08; 2. Alyson Davis (Northern) 25.60; 3. Lauren Williams (High Point Central) 26.21.

300 hurdles: 1. Nyile Facey (Southwest Guilford) 45.12; 2. Amaya English (Northern Guilford) 45.46; 3. Gail White (Grimsley) 46.65.

400 meters: 1. TiCoiya Gidderon (High Point Central) 58.54; 2. Mandi Hamouda (Southwest Guilford) 59.19; 3. Julia Taylor (Page) 59.37.

800 meters: 1. Olivia Bene (Northern Guilford) 2:16.40; 2. TiCoiya Gidderon (High Point Central) 2:19.39; 3. Sofia Wong (Grimsley) 2:26.28.

1,600 meters: 1. Emma Kincaid (Grimsley) 5:27.87; 2. Lyann Le (Ragsdale) 532.13; 3. Emma Fredericks (Northern Guilford) 5:38.19.

3,200 meters: 1. Hope Rackers (Northern Guilford) 12:04.04; 2. Emma Fredericks (Northern Guilford) 12:06.45; 3. Lyann Le (Ragsdale) 12:18.44.

4×100 relay: 1. Southwest Guilford (June Blankenship; Nyile Facey; Nahsheeda Facey; Bryannah Smith-Cunningham) 48.97; 2. Southeast Guilford (Nia Jacobs; Kayla Allen; Ashley Comer; Sydni McMillan); 51.18; 3. Dudley.

4×200 relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Meagan Wilkins; Amaya English; Miracle Scott; Alyson Davis) 1:42.48; 2. Southwest Guilford (June Blankenship; Nyile Facey; Mandi Hamouda; Nahsheeda Facey) 1:42.49; 3. Southeast Guilford (Kayla Allen; Ashley Comer; Mya Ervin; Sydni McMillan) 1:46.55.

4×400 relay: 1. Southeast Guilford (Ajalee Blue; Mya Ervin; Sydni McMillan; Tiarra Smith); 4:03.80; 2. Northern Guilford (Alyson Davis; Olivia Bene; Jordayne Daye; Meagan Wilkins) 4:04.41; 3. Western Guilford (Amber Featherston; Tikita Urey; Tonicia Jackson; Briauna Catoe) 4:13.61.

4×800 relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Emma Fredericks; Katie Howell; Jessica Hardiman; Olivia Bene) 10:10.53; 2. Southeast Guilford (Ajalee Blue; Kloe Reid; Yuri Brown; Mya Ervin) 10:24.67; 3. Grimsley (Emma Kincaid; Sofia Wong; Olivia Romine; Grace Knapp) 10:31.97.

Shot put: 1. Kaitlin McGoogan (Ragsdale) 36-01.00; 2. Makayla Watkins (Western Guilford) 34-05.5; 3. Azaria Staton (Southeast Guilford) 33-10.75.

Discus: 1. Kaitlin McGoogan (Ragsdale) 125-07; 2. Makayla Watkins (Western Guilford) 107-08; 3. Rolanda Desir-Moreau (High Point Central) 98-06.

High jump: 1. Jada Bradley (Southwest Guilford) 5-00.00; 2. Jasmine Galbreath (Ben L. Smith) 4-10.00; 3. K’Lynn Ware (Eastern Guilford) 4-10.00.

Long jump: 1. Sydney Deberry (Page) 18-07.00; 2. Katie Gilliland (Western Guilford) 16-04.75; 3. Tikita Urey (Western Guilford) 16-02.50.

Triple jump: 1. Sydney Deberry (Page) 35-00.00; 2. Amaya English (Northern Guilford) 34-07.00; 3. Miracle Scott (Northern Guilford) 33-07.25.

Pole vault: 1. Naudia Thompson (Northwest Guilford) 9-00.00; 2. Isabella Gillespie (Northwest Guilford) 7-06.00; 3. Arriana Green (Southwest Guilford) 7-06.00.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Cone Health Foundation ranks in top 10 funders for HIV support

April 27, 2018

Guilford County High School Track & Field Championships

April 27, 2018

Residents and volunteers prepare for long road ahead

April 27, 2018

City/County partner with United Way to accept monetary donations for local tornado relief

April 20, 2018
Read More
Advertisement

Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter