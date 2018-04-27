Guilford County High School Track & Field Championships

/ April 27, 2018

Share this article:

Southeast Guilford High School hosted the Guilford County Track and Field Championships on Saturday, April 21. Fifteen Guilford County high schools participated: High Point Andrews; Dudley; Eastern Guilford; Grimsley; High Point Central; Northeast Guilford; Northern Guilford; Northwest Guilford; Page; Piedmont Classical; Ragsdale; Smith; Southeast Guilford; Southern Guilford; Southwest Guilford and Western Guilford.

Southeast Guilford won the boys’ title with 95 points; Southwest followed with 85; and Northwest Guilford placed third with 75 points. On the girls’ side, Northern topped the field with 130 points; Southwest garnered 93 points and Southeast finished third with 72 points.

Individual Highlights

Alyson Davis– junior; Northern Guilford. Davis won the 100m dash; second in the 200m dash and anchored the winning 4x200m relay team with a time of 1.42.

Sydney Deberry– senior, Page. Deberry leaped 18-07.00 in the long jump and 35-00.00 in the Triple Jump; good for first in both.

Kaitlin Mcgoogan– junior, Ragsdale. Mcgoogan threw a 36-01.00 inches in the shot put.

Kolby Cuthrell– junior, Southwest Guilford. Cuthrell swept the jumps at the championships winning the long jump with a leap of 22-04.75 and the high jump at 6-02.00.

Cam Milroy– junior, Page. Milroy captured first in the 3,200m running a 9:42.35 and finished second in the 1600m running 4:27.2.

Bryce Anthony– junior, Ragsdale. Anthony claimed first in both a field and running event; winning the discus and as well as the 300m hurdles. It was the first time he ran the 300m hurdles all season.

Track & Field Results

Boys

100 meters: 1. David Olla (Northeast Guilford) 11.23; 2. Anthony Neal (Southeast Guilford) 11.24; 3. Nicholas Witherspoon (Ben L. Smith) 11.31.

110 hurdles: 1. D’andre Hayes (Northwest Guilford) 14.59; 2. Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale) 14.75; 3. Naseem Alston (Page) 15.11.

200 meters: 1. Nicholas Witherspoon (Ben L. Smith) 22.42; 2; David Olla (Northeast Guilford) 22.49; 3. Anthony Neal (Southeast Guilford) 22.78.

300 hurdles: 1. Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale) 38.25; 2. Naseem Alston (Page) 40.33; 3. Isaiah Daniel (Dudley) 40.64.

400 meters: 1. Anthony Morgan (Grimsley) 49.32; 2. Nicholas Witherspoon (Ben L. Smith) 49.94; 3. Assad Alston (Page) 50.54.

800 meters: 1. Kobe Brown (Southwest Guilford) 1:58.46; 2. Joshua Hairston (Northwest Guilford) 2:00.18; 3. Ian Russo (Northwest Guilford) 2:01.30.

1,600 meters: 1. David Olds (Southwest Guilford) 4:26.55; 2. Cam Milroy (Page) 4:27.20; 3. Owen States (Northern Guilford) 4:29.46.

3,200 meters: 1. Cam Milroy (Page) 9:42.35; 2. Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford) 9:46.61; 3. Matthew Hand (High Point Central) 10:22.35.

4×100 relay: 1. Southeast Guilford (Carson Burgess, Anthony Neal, Ervin McAllister, Tre Caldwell); 43.23. 2. Dudley; 3. Southwest Guilford.

4×200 relay: 1. Southeast Guilford (Charles Bonds, Carson Burgess, Anthony Neal, Josh King); 1:30.43; 2. Page; 3. Dudley.

4×400 relay: 1. Grimsley (Jakel Chalmers; Lance Mcmillan; Kendall Peterson; Anthony Morgan); 3:22.99; 2. Page (Assad Alston; Ahmed Sinada; CJ Crump; Jaedon Barnett); 3:23.93; 3. Dudley (Isaiah Daniel, Gavan Cuthberson, Jaden Edwards, Darold Rice); 3:27.49.

4×800 relay: 1. Northwest Guilford (Ian Russo, Curtis Peaslee, Joshua Hairston); 8:22.41; 2. Grimsley (Yousif Abdelgadir, Jakel Chalmers, Lance McMillan, Anthony Morgan); 8:23.09; 3. Northern Guilford (Sam Angiulli; Brett Thomas; Benny Melville; Owen States); 823.50.

Shot put: 1. Ronald Gilliard (Dudley) 49-03.75; 2. Trey Love (Southeast Guilford) 46-03.75; 3. Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale) 44-05.50. Discus: 1. Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale) 135-07; 2. Ronald Gilliard (Dudley) 124-03; 3. Ruben Thrasher (Southeast Guilford) 116-02.

High jump: 1. Kolby Cuthrell (Southwest Guilford) 6-02.00; 2. Rashawn Pleasant (Northern Guilford) 6-00.00; 3. D’Andre Hayes (Northwest Guilford) 6-00.00.

Long jump: 1. Kolby Cuthrell (Southwest Guilford) 22-04.75; 2. Tyrone Cozart (Dudley) 21-07.50; 3. Nicholas Stone (Northwest Guilford) 21-05.25.

Triple jump: 1. Ahmad Joyner (Southwest Guilford) 41-10.50; 2. Robert Blackston (Southern Guilford) 41-05.00; 3. D’Andre Hayes (Northwest Guilford) 40-09.00.

Pole vault: 1. Wesley Mesinhemer (Ragsdale) 12-06.00; 2. Chandler Ward (Ragsdale) 12-00.00; 3. Kevin Henry (T.W. Andrews) 12-00.00.

Girls

100 meters: 1. Alyson Davis (Northern Guilford) 12.20; 2. Destiny Wallace (Ragsdale) 12.50; 3. Bryannah Smith-Cunningham (Southwest Guilford) 12.90.

100 hurdles: 1. Nyile Facey (Southwest Guilford) 15.04; 2. Amaya English (Northern Guilford) 15.31; 3. Mandi Hamouda (Southwest Guilford) 15.53.

200 meters: 1. Destiny Wallace (Ragsdale) 25.08; 2. Alyson Davis (Northern) 25.60; 3. Lauren Williams (High Point Central) 26.21.

300 hurdles: 1. Nyile Facey (Southwest Guilford) 45.12; 2. Amaya English (Northern Guilford) 45.46; 3. Gail White (Grimsley) 46.65.

400 meters: 1. TiCoiya Gidderon (High Point Central) 58.54; 2. Mandi Hamouda (Southwest Guilford) 59.19; 3. Julia Taylor (Page) 59.37.

800 meters: 1. Olivia Bene (Northern Guilford) 2:16.40; 2. TiCoiya Gidderon (High Point Central) 2:19.39; 3. Sofia Wong (Grimsley) 2:26.28.

1,600 meters: 1. Emma Kincaid (Grimsley) 5:27.87; 2. Lyann Le (Ragsdale) 532.13; 3. Emma Fredericks (Northern Guilford) 5:38.19.

3,200 meters: 1. Hope Rackers (Northern Guilford) 12:04.04; 2. Emma Fredericks (Northern Guilford) 12:06.45; 3. Lyann Le (Ragsdale) 12:18.44.

4×100 relay: 1. Southwest Guilford (June Blankenship; Nyile Facey; Nahsheeda Facey; Bryannah Smith-Cunningham) 48.97; 2. Southeast Guilford (Nia Jacobs; Kayla Allen; Ashley Comer; Sydni McMillan); 51.18; 3. Dudley.

4×200 relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Meagan Wilkins; Amaya English; Miracle Scott; Alyson Davis) 1:42.48; 2. Southwest Guilford (June Blankenship; Nyile Facey; Mandi Hamouda; Nahsheeda Facey) 1:42.49; 3. Southeast Guilford (Kayla Allen; Ashley Comer; Mya Ervin; Sydni McMillan) 1:46.55.

4×400 relay: 1. Southeast Guilford (Ajalee Blue; Mya Ervin; Sydni McMillan; Tiarra Smith); 4:03.80; 2. Northern Guilford (Alyson Davis; Olivia Bene; Jordayne Daye; Meagan Wilkins) 4:04.41; 3. Western Guilford (Amber Featherston; Tikita Urey; Tonicia Jackson; Briauna Catoe) 4:13.61.

4×800 relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Emma Fredericks; Katie Howell; Jessica Hardiman; Olivia Bene) 10:10.53; 2. Southeast Guilford (Ajalee Blue; Kloe Reid; Yuri Brown; Mya Ervin) 10:24.67; 3. Grimsley (Emma Kincaid; Sofia Wong; Olivia Romine; Grace Knapp) 10:31.97.

Shot put: 1. Kaitlin McGoogan (Ragsdale) 36-01.00; 2. Makayla Watkins (Western Guilford) 34-05.5; 3. Azaria Staton (Southeast Guilford) 33-10.75.

Discus: 1. Kaitlin McGoogan (Ragsdale) 125-07; 2. Makayla Watkins (Western Guilford) 107-08; 3. Rolanda Desir-Moreau (High Point Central) 98-06.

High jump: 1. Jada Bradley (Southwest Guilford) 5-00.00; 2. Jasmine Galbreath (Ben L. Smith) 4-10.00; 3. K’Lynn Ware (Eastern Guilford) 4-10.00.

Long jump: 1. Sydney Deberry (Page) 18-07.00; 2. Katie Gilliland (Western Guilford) 16-04.75; 3. Tikita Urey (Western Guilford) 16-02.50.

Triple jump: 1. Sydney Deberry (Page) 35-00.00; 2. Amaya English (Northern Guilford) 34-07.00; 3. Miracle Scott (Northern Guilford) 33-07.25.

Pole vault: 1. Naudia Thompson (Northwest Guilford) 9-00.00; 2. Isabella Gillespie (Northwest Guilford) 7-06.00; 3. Arriana Green (Southwest Guilford) 7-06.00.