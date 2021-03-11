Guilford County COVID-19 vaccine sites

/ March 11, 2021

A mass vaccination site opened in Greensboro this week and appointments filled up fast.

The FEMA-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center opened at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on March 10, and by early afternoon, the website was showing no remaining available appointments through April. The Four Seasons Mall site will remain open for eight weeks. It will operate seven days a week with the capacity to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations per day, which are nearly 170,000 doses to provide.

Nearly 500 frontline workers will operate the clinic which includes U.S. Air Force Medics, members of the National Guard, as well as employees of FEMA, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, N.C. Department of Public Safety, Guilford County Department of Public Health and the mall. The site offers options for drive-thru service in the parking lot or walk-in service in the space formerly occupied by Dillard’s department store.

Guilford County Department of Public Health is also hosting vaccination sites across the city. People must register for an appointment online or by phone, no walk-ins are allowed. The county’s registration site also notes that people must receive their second dose of the vaccine at the same location that they received their first.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced on March 9 that more than 1.1 million North Carolinians have been vaccinated, but individuals should still be cautious about spreading the virus.

“This is not the time to abandon our prevention efforts,” Cooper said. “In fact, until the vaccine is widely available, preventing the spread of this virus must continue to be a focus.”

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has also expanded its vaccine data dashboard to provide more demographic data on people who are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Users will be able to see vaccinations by race, ethnicity, gender and age group by county, by week and since vaccinations began.

Appointments for the FEMA Mass Vaccination Clinic or other Guilford County sites can be found:

Online at www.healthyguilford.com

By phone at (336) 641-7944 (Option 2) from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., until filled.

Guilford County vaccination appointments are available at the following locations: