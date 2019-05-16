Greensboro’s Homeless Day Shelter celebrates 10 years

The Interactive Resource Center (IRC) celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a block party on May 10, complete with barbecue, beer and wine, live music, games and activities.

Opened in 2009, the IRC is currently Guilford County’s only day resource center for people facing, experiencing or coming out of homelessness. The IRC serves about 200 people a day, and has provided more than 12,000 showers, and more than 2,000 haircuts.

At Friday’s soiree, volunteers also gave tours of the 22,000-square-foot community center located at 407 E. Washington Street which offers showers, laundry, barbershop, phone bank, mailroom, computer lab, medical clinic, gardens and a bike maintenance area, in addition to other critical resources. The IRC also partners with other community organizations to help provide assistance to those experiencing homeless. Executive director of IRC is Michelle Kennedy.