Greensboro World Dance Day

Peacemaker Staff / August 3, 2018

Houston Wingo, left, and Tomorrow Betts enjoy the sights and sounds on the World Dance Day Festival. Photo by Ivan Cutler / Carolina Peacemaker


The city celebrated GSO National Dance Day at LeBauer Park on July 29 with several variety of dance genres and styles, including Latin, Israeli, Hip Hop, and Mexican folk dance.

The purpose of the event was to bring together people from all over to embrace Greensboro’s diverse community through music and dance.

The free event featured food trucks and more than 14 interactive dance performances from around the world. DJ Mike WaWa wrapped up the night with a huge dance party, complete with glow sticks.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina's leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

