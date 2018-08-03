Greensboro World Dance Day

/ August 3, 2018

The city celebrated GSO National Dance Day at LeBauer Park on July 29 with several variety of dance genres and styles, including Latin, Israeli, Hip Hop, and Mexican folk dance.

The purpose of the event was to bring together people from all over to embrace Greensboro’s diverse community through music and dance.

The free event featured food trucks and more than 14 interactive dance performances from around the world. DJ Mike WaWa wrapped up the night with a huge dance party, complete with glow sticks.