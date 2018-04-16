Greensboro Tornado Relief Information

/ April 16, 2018

City and Guilford County Coordinating Volunteer Cleanup Efforts

The City of Greensboro’s Contact Center is serving as a centralized point for volunteers who wish to help with tornado cleanup. All interested residents, businesses and organizations should call 336-373-CITY (2489) and a City representative will collect your information.

“The response we’ve gotten from people wanting to volunteer speaks volumes about the character of our community,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson. “As we continue to survey the affected areas and assess the damage and establish a game plan, Guilford County will take the volunteer information and determine where efforts are most needed, and where it is safe for them to assist. We don’t want volunteers to self-deploy and put themselves in danger.

Shuttle Service Available for Emergency Shelter at Glenwood Recreation Center

The City of Greensboro’s Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd., opened as an emergency shelter on Sunday, April 15. A shuttle is available for residents from affected areas to and from the center. Pickup points for the shuttle are available at the intersections of:

McConnell Road and S. English Street

E. Market Street and English Street

Phillips Avenue and Elwell Avenue, at the McGirt-Horton Branch Library.

Salvation Army Rapid Rehousing Program

The Salvation Army of Greensboro has dispatched staff to the affected area to support residents and clients of our Rapid Rehousing program. Salvation Army will be offering them shelter at the Center of Hope until they can be placed, again, in permanent housing.

The Salvation Army’s mobile feeding unit will also be in the area to serve relief workers and families who are working to reclaim their personal belongings to clear their property of the debris from the storm.

Grocery bags will be available for immediate food needs, as well as clothing and household items, when families need these items.

Application for assistance for these items can be made at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 1311 S. Eugene Street. Those seeking assistance will need to bring identification with their address indicated. To make donations, visit: https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/greensboro/

(Indicate disaster relief).

U-Haul offers 30 days of free self-storage to tornado victims

U-Haul Company of Central North Carolina is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents who have been impacted by the high winds and severe storms associated with a tornado that touched down Sunday in Guilford County.

“Many of our neighbors are having to deal with damaged homes and businesses,” U-Haul Company of Central North Carolina president Jason Grider said. “As a caring member of this community, we want to make sure these families have a safe and secure place to store their possessions.”

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact their nearest participating location:

U-Haul Storage at Greensboro Coliseum

1560 W. Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27403

(336) 852-3996

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Piedmont Triad Airport

7203 W. Friendly Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 790-8654

U-Haul Moving & Storage at UNCG

911 W. Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27403

(336) 272-5683

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. Customers are urged to make sure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.