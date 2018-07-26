Greensboro teams win baseball championships

/ July 26, 2018

Share this article:

The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League (MJBL) concluded its 28th annual Inner City Classic national baseball championships Sunday at Greensboro’s Stoner-White Field and two Greensboro teams came away winners.

On Saturday the Greensboro Bison slid by the Illinois Panthers 17-16 to take the 15-and-under title at Smith High. The Bison head coach is Clint Miller. In the 12-and-under match, the Greensboro Big Cats defeated Shiloh of Greensboro 10-2. The Cats, coached by Reggie Tatum, used a six-run fifth inning to secure the victory.

In other games the Red Sox Prime of Cedar Grove, N.C. won the 17-and-under age group, defeating Charlotte’s Next Level 7-1. The Red Sox, coached by the Torrey Pettiford, scored six runs in the fourth inning to break the game open. In the closing game Sunday, the Charlotte Crushers cruised by the Camden, N.J. Braves 6-1 for the 19-and-under championship. The Crushers, coached by Raymond Isaacs, held Camden scoreless until the final inning.

The MJBL also offers the Pee Wee Robinson Award, which goes to a player in the 12-and-under division who displays leadership on and off the field. This year’s winner is Brayden Jeffries of the Greensboro Big Cats.

In the Home Run Derby, Isaiah Meaders of the Charlotte Black Sox won the 12-and-under division, while Luis Bahamundi of the Illinois Panthers took the 15-and-under.

While open to everyone, MJBL continues to be the only national youth league geared toward inner city African American athletes.

2018 MJBL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS SCORES

19-and-under

Charlotte Crushers 6

Camden (N.J.) Braves 1

17-and-under

Cedar Grove (N.C.) Red Sox 7

Next Level (Charlotte) 1

15-and-under

Greensboro Bison 17

Illinois Panthers 16

12-and-under

Greensboro Big Cats 10

Greensboro Shiloh A’s 2