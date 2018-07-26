Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Thursday , July 26th 2018

Greensboro teams win baseball championships

Special to the Peacemaker / July 26, 2018

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

The 2018 MJBL 12-under champions are the Greensboro Big Cats. Board member Mike Berry (far left)shakes hands with Brayden Jeffries, who won the Pee Wee Robinson Award.

The Greensboro Bison are the 15 and under champs of the the Metropolitan Junior Baseball League Inner City Classic

The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League (MJBL) concluded its 28th annual Inner City Classic national baseball championships Sunday at Greensboro’s Stoner-White Field and two Greensboro teams came away winners.

On Saturday the Greensboro Bison slid by the Illinois Panthers 17-16 to take the 15-and-under title at Smith High. The Bison head coach is Clint Miller. In the 12-and-under match, the Greensboro Big Cats defeated Shiloh of Greensboro 10-2. The Cats, coached by Reggie Tatum, used a six-run fifth inning to secure the victory.

In other games the Red Sox Prime of Cedar Grove, N.C. won the 17-and-under age group, defeating Charlotte’s Next Level 7-1. The Red Sox, coached by the Torrey Pettiford, scored six runs in the fourth inning to break the game open. In the closing game Sunday, the Charlotte Crushers cruised by the Camden, N.J. Braves 6-1 for the 19-and-under championship. The Crushers, coached by Raymond Isaacs, held Camden scoreless until the final inning.
The MJBL also offers the Pee Wee Robinson Award, which goes to a player in the 12-and-under division who displays leadership on and off the field. This year’s winner is Brayden Jeffries of the Greensboro Big Cats.

In the Home Run Derby, Isaiah Meaders of the Charlotte Black Sox won the 12-and-under division, while Luis Bahamundi of the Illinois Panthers took the 15-and-under.

While open to everyone, MJBL continues to be the only national youth league geared toward inner city African American athletes.

2018 MJBL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS SCORES

19-and-under
Charlotte Crushers 6
Camden (N.J.) Braves 1

17-and-under
Cedar Grove (N.C.) Red Sox 7
Next Level (Charlotte) 1

15-and-under
Greensboro Bison 17
Illinois Panthers 16

12-and-under
Greensboro Big Cats 10
Greensboro Shiloh A’s 2




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Greensboro teams win baseball championships

July 26, 2018

Even if you have arthritis you still need to exercise

July 26, 2018

76th Greensboro District Junior Dairy Show

July 26, 2018

Former U.S. Pres. Obama condemns “politics of fear’

July 20, 2018
Read More
Advertisement

Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter