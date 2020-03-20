Greensboro Restaurant Workers Relief Fund

/ March 20, 2020

Greensboro restaurants and bars closed their doors at 5PM on March 17th to try and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, as ordered by Governor Cooper. Customers can still get delivery, carry out, and curbside service, but the mandated closure still leaves many restaurant and bar staff without paychecks.

At the IRC, we realize just how close many of our neighbors are to experiencing homelessness. We know what the loss of a paycheck can mean. We also know that anything we can do to prevent poverty is critical. In this instance, that means providing financial support to service and hospitality workers.

Many of you may remember the Greensboro Strong shirts we created following the devastating tornado in East Greensboro in 2018. In just a few short weeks, more than $75,000 was raised for tornado relief through the sale of those shirts. And, because we remain Greensboro Strong, we believe that we can do it again!

The IRC has teamed up once again with our partners at Triad Pawprints to create t-shirts to raise money for service and hospitality workers affected by COVID-19-related restaurant and bar closures. T-shirts go for $25 each, and folks can donate more if they wish. All proceeds will be split evenly among hourly workers from participating venues, a growing list that includes:

1618, Little Brother Brewing, Natty Greene’s Brewing Co., Grey’s Tavern, Westerwood Tavern, Bites & Pints Gastro Pub, Garage Tavern, College Hill, Hops Burger Bar, Lindley Park Filling Station, Scrambled, Oden Brewing, Machete, Southend Brewing, Jerusalem Market on Elm, Pho Hien Vuong, Gibbs Hundred Brewing, and Joymongers Brewing Co.

To register staff of your restaurant or bar, contact Kerry Nance at kerry@ircgso.org.

T-shirts can be ordered at:

http://bit.ly/2U0Kd7j.