Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Friday, April 3, 2020

Greensboro offers play at home activities

Peacemaker reports / April 2, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Staff with Greensboro Public Library, the Parks and Recreation Department and Field Operations have been creating videos and posting activities to help residents stay active, get creative and learn something while social distancing. Virtual programming includes story times, exercise classes, craft activities, scavenger hunts and more. For updated links to these great resources go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/Playathome.

Visit the City of Greensboro’s COVID-19 webpage for the latest news, cancellations, and service changes.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter