Greensboro offers play at home activities

/ April 2, 2020

Staff with Greensboro Public Library, the Parks and Recreation Department and Field Operations have been creating videos and posting activities to help residents stay active, get creative and learn something while social distancing. Virtual programming includes story times, exercise classes, craft activities, scavenger hunts and more. For updated links to these great resources go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/Playathome.

Visit the City of Greensboro’s COVID-19 webpage for the latest news, cancellations, and service changes.