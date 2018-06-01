Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Friday , June 01st 2018

Greensboro Medical Society hosts Men’s Doctor Day

By Ivan S. Cutler, Peacemaker Contributor / June 1, 2018

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Tavy Fields, principal of Wiley Elementary School and members of the Greensboro Medical Society: Keith Funderburk, Dr. Nannette Funderburk and Dr. Vincent Schooler (president, Greensboro Medical Society) with Wiley students representing grades Kindergarten to fifth grade. Photos by Ivan S. Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker

At Wiley Elementary, consider the diagnosis a healthy success from 13 African American doctors on Men’s Doctor Day.

The smiling doctors from the Greensboro Medical Society delighted in dispensing hope and inspiration to the young male students. Donning characteristic white medical coats, the doctors met in groups with the eager young students. They provided the students with hands-on medical experiences, all while serving as successful role models.

Student representative from Kindergarten to fifth grade received a white coat. All the Wiley students received a play stethoscope and a necktie.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

NCAA Track & Field Championships

June 1, 2018

Summer is the season to be active and exercise

June 1, 2018

Greensboro Medical Society hosts Men’s Doctor Day

June 1, 2018

NCHSAA State Championships: Guilford athletes bring home medals

May 25, 2018
Read More
Advertisement

Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter