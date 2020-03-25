Greensboro Issues Stay-at-Home Order

/ March 25, 2020

Share this article:

In conjunction with Guilford County and the City of High Point, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan issued a Stay-at-Home order for Greensboro residents, effective Friday, March 27 at 5 pm. The order is in effect through Thursday, April 16.

“This Stay-at-Home order requires Greensboro residents to stay home in an effort to reduce exposure and flatten the curve to reduce community spread and hospital admissions,” said Vaughan. “This decision was not an easy one. I have relied on the advice of our medical community, especially our local Cone Health System and its CEO, Terry Akin.”

The order is to keep residents at home, avoiding normal day-to-day activities, business and trips beyond what is needed to take care of essential services and activities. Residents are allowed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, health care appointments and outdoor exercise, while exercising proper social distancing. Restaurants are permitted to offer take-out and delivery service.

All non-essential business and other operations for the City of Greensboro are required to cease in-person operations, as well. The City’s Public Safety (Fire, Police, GM 911) entities will continue to operate without interruption, as will trash and recycling collections and water service. Many non-essential city employees will continue business operations while working remotely.

“The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce has been amazing in its commitment and work with our local business community,” added Vaughan.