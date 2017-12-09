Greensboro in the Thanks ‘GIVING’ spirit

December 2, 2017

Local churches, community and social organizations made sure that families across Greensboro enjoyed a good meal for Thanksgiving.

Since 2015, St. Phillip AME Zion Church in Warnersville has opened its doors to offer a Thanksgiving meal and fellowship to the community. This year the church fed more than 150 community members at a Thanksgiving feast held on Wednesday, November 22.

The Tau Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. supplied 40 turkeys and the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal to families at Ray Warren Homes and Claremont Courts on Monday, November 20. The Tau Omega Chapter has been providing Thanksgiving meals as part of the fraternity’s community service for more than 20 years.

“We are just making sure that everyone will celebrate the holidays with a good meal,” said Gerry McCants, Tau Omega Chapter president.

The David Amerson Defending Hands Foundation’s Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Delivery handed out more than 500 turkeys on Monday to Guilford County School students and families at Foust Elementary, Jackson Middle School and Glenwood Recreation Center. The foundation is named after David Amerson, a Greensboro native and an NFL football player with the Oakland Raiders. Amerson’s foundation gives back to the community where he was raised. According to organizers, the annual turkey giveaway began in 2013 at Hayes-Taylor YMCA, and grew from there.

“We hope this helps a little bit. Greensboro has it challenges, but if you can do your part to help out the next person, it makes things a little better,” said organizer LaMont Taylor.

Hundreds of residents lined up outside of the Glenwood Recreation Center, leaving some without a turkey. The foundation returned to the center on Tuesday with more turkeys, and made additional deliveries to Trinity AME Church and Dudley High School. Although the foundation provided hundreds of families with food this Thanksgiving, organizers say they hope to do more next year.

“As David would say, ‘next year will be bigger and better,’” said Taylor.