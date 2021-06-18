Greensboro City Leaders Celebrate Juneteenth Holiday

In honor of Juneteenth, the City of Greensboro will celebrate African American culture and history with a series of events streamed on the City’s Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 19.

In 2020 Councilwoman Sharon Hightower envisioned a citywide Juneteenth celebration, and City Departments offered a day of virtual events on social media. Last year Greensboro City Council declared Juneteenth an official City holiday for remembrance and celebration.

This year various City Departments will host an entire day of virtual events for all ages. Nancy Vaughan, Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, and Councilmember Sharon Hightower will kick off this year’s celebration at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 19 with a welcome from the City of Greensboro and reading of the City’s Juneteenth Proclamation.

Juneteenth was first honored in Greensboro on June 19, 1996 with a citywide festival lead by Pat Fortune, a local entrepreneur and community leader. Her vision to give back to the community helped launch multiple Juneteenth Festivals throughout North Carolina.

To learn more and watch the day’s events, visit the City’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.