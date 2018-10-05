Greensboro City Council recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day

October 5, 2018

The Greensboro City Council approved a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting recognizing Monday, October 8 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the city. The council presented the resolution to Raven Dial-Stanley, Miss Indian N.C. As part of her reign as Miss Indian N.C., Dial-Stanley submitted a proposal for a resolution for Indigenous People Day to the City of Greensboro and Kernersville, and both were approved.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first proposed in 1977 by a delegation of Native Nations to the United Nations sponsored International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas.

Nora Dial-Stanley, UNCG Native American Student Association advisor noted that Indigenous People’s Day seeks to recognize and encourage the acknowledgement of historic contributions and sacrifices of Indigenous People.

“This is to show respect to the cultural and economic contributions that American Indians have made to not only this city, but this country,” said Dial-Stanley.

North Carolina is home to more than 122,000 Native Americans and has eight historic tribes legally recognized by the state of North Carolina: Coharie, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of Saponi, Sappony, and Waccamaw-Siouan.

The council also honored the memory of the late Deacon Louis Edward Beveridge Jr., a longtime community activist. A resolution was presented to his family in recognition of Beveridge’s many contributions to the city.

Beveridge passed away on June 11, at the age of 57. A native of Newport News, Virginia, he graduated from Menchville High School in 1978 and attended University of Virginia. In Greensboro, Beveridge helped with several community activities such as the recruitment of individuals to serve as Senior Project judges at James B. Dudley High School. He also helped with the Renaissance Community Co-op on Phillips Ave. Beveridge volunteered as a mentor with the Gate City NAACP Youth Chapter and served as an advocate for the creation of the Cure Violence Program.

He was well-known for his dedication to building just and fair communities in the Gate City through his work at the Beloved Community Center. Beveridge also worked with the Nealtown Community Association and the Citizens for Economic and Environmental Justice (CEEJ). He was a member and a Deacon at Faith Community Church.

The late Dr. Drewry J. Marrow Vincent, a renowned Greensboro dentist, was also remembered by council on Tuesday night. A resolution was accepted by his wife, District Court Judge Teresa Vincent and their son, Drewry J. Marrow Vincent, II.

Dr. Vincent was a native of Reidsville, N.C.. He was a 1979 graduate of Reidsville Senior High School. Vincent earned a B.S. degree in Biology from North Carolina Central University, and went on to earn a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1988.

Dr. Vincent opened his own practice in Greensboro, where he served the community for more than 20 years.

He was a member of the Tau Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., (Greensboro), past Sire Archon of the Sigma Pi Phi Boule of Greensboro, member of the American Dental Association, former president of the Guilford County Dental Society, and a member of the Greensboro Medical Society.