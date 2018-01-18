Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Friday , January 19th 2018

Greensboro Celebrates King

By Yasmine Regester / January 18, 2018

A sea of parade floats, cars and marching bands flowed down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro on Monday, as hundreds gathered to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr. The national holiday is observed on the third Monday in January, and fell on the civil rights icon’s actual birthday this year.

Recognized as a day of service, residents participated in more than 100 community service projects across the city through The Volunteer Center of Greensboro. Before spending the day volunteering, residents gathered for the City of Greensboro Human Relations Commission annual MLK Day breakfast at the Koury Convention Center.

On Friday, jan. 12, Guilford County residents gathered for Temple Emanuel’s Martin Luther king Jr. Shabbat celebration . Speaker for the evening was Dr. Franklin Gilliam, president of the university of north Carolina at Greensboro.This was the 23rd year of the MLK Jr. service at Temple Emanuel.
Residents gathered Monday afternoon for an interfaith service held at Saint James Presbyterian Church of Greensboro where Reverend Dr. Diane Givens Moffett seves as pastor. Keynote speaker for the event was Reverend Dr. Daran Mitchell, pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church.




