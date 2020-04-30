Greensboro celebrates Bike Month with virtual programs

/ April 30, 2020

The City of Greensboro celebrates Bike Month in May with a series of virtual and self-guided programs and tips from riders.

“Biking is a great way to get outside and exercise as long as one practices safe social distancing,” said Chandler Hagen, Greensboro bicycle and pedestrian coordinator and transportation planner. “We hope that virtual programs like the Bike Tune-Up Tutorial and Commuting by Bike Q&A session will help people ride their bikes safely and more often even after the Stay-at-Home order ends.”

Bike Tune-up Tutorial with Bicycling in Greensboro (BIG)

1-2 p.m., Tuesday, May 5

Streaming live at www.facebook.com/BicyclingInGreensboro.

Learn how to tune-up a bike with Dale Brown, BIG board member and owner of Cycles de Oro. Learn which tools are needed, how to assess a bicycle for problems, and how to address common issues. After the tutorial, viewers will be able to ask Brown questions via the livestream.

Q&A: Commuting By Bike

1-2 p.m., Thursday, May 14

Streaming live at www.facebook.com/cityofGreensboro.

Riding a bike to work can be a nice way to save money, get more activity into the day, and reduce the carbon footprint. But how to get started? David Phlegar, the city’s Stormwater Division manager, and Logan Harris, a research consultant at Human Impact Partners, will talk about how to choose a safe route and what equipment and clothing will be needed.

Ride of Silence

7-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20

Choose a route.

This is a silent memorial ride honoring people who have been injured or killed while riding bicycles on public roadways. To maintain proper social distancing, riders are asked to do a solo ride or ride with members of their household during this time at the location of their choice. Register to participate at www.bikegso.org.

My Favorite Ride

All month

City of Greensboro Facebook and Instagram pages

Need a new bike route? Follow the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the month for local riders’ picks of the best rides in the city.

See more events and rides at www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth.