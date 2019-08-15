Greensboro, Baltimore, Richmond and Bahamas take baseball titles

/ August 15, 2019

Share this article:

RICHMOND, VA – The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League (MJBL) recently concluded its 29th annual Inner City Classic national baseball championships in early August at RF&P Park Stadium. In the first game, the Rattlers of Baltimore won the 16-and-under age group. They defeated the Bowie Elite Blacksox, 13-4. Alex McCoy blasted a grand slam home run highlighting the win for Baltimore, coached by Dominic Peters and Stoney Briggs.

In the closing game, the Greensboro (N.C.) Bison breezed by the Monte Irvin (N.J.) Giants 14-8 for the 19-and-under championship.

Bison coach James “JB” Baynes said, “Our team came together from day one of the tournament, focused and on a mission.”

He sang the praises of Anthony Alejandro, who on Saturday in an 11-3 win over the Richmond Blue Sox, had 13 strikeouts while allowing just one hit and three runs. In the championship game, Anthony was credited with the save after striking three batters in 1.2 innings. His twin brother, Andrew, was the catcher and in that game, Anthony went 2-3 with a double, batted in two runs and stole an amazing eight bases. Andrew also pitched an inning but Michael Teague got the win.

On Saturday in an offensive explosion, MJBL’s Henrico Stars slipped by the New Orleans Monarchs 14-13 to take the 14-and-under title at RF&P. The number of hits uncannily matched the score, but it was a walk in the bottom of the seventh and last inning that solidified the victory. Dominant Turner, who drew the winning walk, also batted in a run in the third along with Jorden Olivera and Terrence Rhodes doing the same. Rhodes, who led Henrico with three stolen bases, was also the winning pitcher striking out six and allowing two hits in three innings.

The Stars, coached by Darryl Husband, took an early lead in the first inning when PJ Chandler singled in two runs. New Orleans stayed in the game, scoring five runs in the second inning. “The MJBL Henrico Stars 14-under saw the ball well today racking up those 14 hits,” beamed Husband. “Rhodes, Olivera, Chandler, Turner and Darryl Husband all managed multiple hits in the game.”

In the ten-under division, Freedom Farm Baseball of the Bahamas blanked the D.C. Grays 13-0. Head Coach C.J. McKenzie said his team went 4-0 and was powered by pitcher Amare Burrows, who won two games, and Mario Dean and Trae added one each.

The MJBL continues to be the only national youth league geared toward inner city African American athletes. The league is open to everyone.