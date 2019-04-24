Gov. Cooper to speak at Temple Emanuel

/ April 24, 2019

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper will be the guest speaker during Shabbat services at Temple Emanuel of Greensboro this Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. He will share his thoughts on issues for the state.

At this time of the year, Jews are celebrating their liberation from Egypt some 3,300 years ago. It would take them 40 years to reach their goal, to reach the promised land. Throughout that time, they were led by Moses, a leader of great vision. He had to endure the negativity of those who doubted that the people could become a nation; a nation dwelling in its land and a nation which would expose values of justice and compassion. Moses recognized that while freedom is praiseworthy, freedom is incomplete as long as it does not contain vision of the future. Freedom is not only “freedom to be,” but “freedom to become.”

Therefore, at this time of the year, N.C. residents are looking for a vision of the future. Where are we going and how can we get there? How can the North Carolina as it is, become the North Carolina as it ought to be?

To register, visit: https://www.tegreensboro.org/events/nc-governor-roy-cooper or call (336) 292-7899.