Gospel icons Kee and Lawerence to headline A&T Gospel Concert

/ October 25, 2019

Gospel greats John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company will headline the Praise of Life concert for N.C. A&T’s Homecoming.

The concert is 6 p.m. Sunday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. Students can purchase tickets for as low as $26 at the University Ticket Office. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the concert for $32.98 at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

The anticipation for the gospel music artists comes a year after gospel icon Kirk Franklin’s 25-year reunion to the N.C. A&T gospel concert stage.

Every year the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir opens the show, and last year, performer Kirk Franklin invited the choir to perform with him on stage.

Many Aggies such as Rashad Colvin are eager to see if John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence will top last year’s performance.

“Seeing my fellow Aggies sharing the stage with legends like Kirk Franklin is mind blowing,” Colvin said. “I hope to see this become a tradition for years to come.” Gospel artist, Lawrence is renowned for popular songs such as “Encourage Yourself,” “Back to Eden” and “The Gift.”

Born in Charlotte, Lawrence went on to expand his music career at an early age as the music director for the Tri-City singers which consisted of singers from Charlotte, North Carolina, Spartanburg, South Carolina and Gastonia, North Carolina. Now a notable gospel star, Lawrence is a multiple Grammy and Stellar award winner. Kee, born in Durham, has taken the gospel industry by storm. His early music career lies deep in Charlotte, North Carolina. He served on the New Life Community Center as a singer and director.

Kee also serves as a pastor. His musical work has been noted by Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Best Gospel Album at the Soul Train Music Awards. Popular songs include “Lily in the Valley” and “Jesus is Real.” This will be Kee’s second Gospel Concert performance during A&T’s Homecoming.

The N.C. A&T Gospel concerts did not always feature famous gospel artists consistently until the late 2000s. The Gospel concert of 2003 consisted of the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir, the UNCG Neo-Black Society and the Mount Zion Baptist Church Choir. Gospel concerts back then were often held in Harrison Auditorium.

The 2002 Gospel Concert in Harrison included Men of Standard and LeJuan Thompson, who had sung on John P. Kee’s choir. This year’s headliner John P. Kee was also a headliner for the 2001 Gospel Concert. The Gospel Concert of 2002 did great numbers in its attendees considering it was held on campus in Harrison Auditorium.

“Although the Gospel Concert is not as popular as the Hip-Hip Concert during Homecoming festivities, the experience is worth your money,” said Sierra Fryson, a frequent attendee at the Gospel Concert.

“I would recommend anyone to attend a Gospel Concert, even if they are not religious because it is more than just praising God, it’s a celebration of togetherness and being thankful for making it this far in our lives,” Fryson stated.

Chandler Colclough is a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University senior journalism student from Charlotte, North Carolina.