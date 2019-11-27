Giving on Thanksgiving

November 27, 2019

More than 37 million people struggle with hunger in the United States, according to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics reveal that 24 food deserts exist in Guilford County – 17 in Greensboro and seven in High Point and more than 35,000 people across the county are food insecure and have poor access to healthy food.

Each year local organizations and churches work diligently to make sure area residents have access to a hot Thanksgiving meal. Mount Zion Baptist Church (MZBC) opened their doors on November 25 to provide turkeys for the community. What began as providing 50 turkeys to families in need more than 25 years ago has now grown to providing 500 turkeys.

“Over the years the project has grown,” said Michael Mackey, director of the Helping Hands ministry of MZBC. “In addition to our food pantry, this allows us to help families in need and show them the love God. We’re not just meeting spiritual needs, but also physical and financial needs.”

Mackey noted that if there are any turkeys remaining from this endeavor, they will be donated to the Greensboro Urban Ministry. MZBC also plans to provide turkeys for the community in a few weeks for Christmas. The alumni chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., delivered 100 boxed turkey dinners to families living in Ray Warren homes. The David Amerson Defending Hands Foundation made its yearly turkey drop at Glenwood Recreation Center, giving away 250 turkeys to a line of people that circled the recreation center. Hundreds more turkeys were distributed at Trinity AME Zion Church, Hayes-Taylor YMCA, Clara’s House and Foust, Jackson, and Washington Montessori Elementary Schools.

“We just try to touch as many lives as possible. Hopefully it continues to grow every year,” said Lamont Taylor, executive director of The DADH Foundation.