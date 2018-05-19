Giovanni closes Greensboro Bound Literary Festival with presentation at NCA&TSU

/ May 19, 2018

Share this article:

To close out the first Greensboro Bound Literary Festival, acclaimed poet and children’s author Nikki Giovanni will deliver the keynote in Harrison Auditorium at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University at 6 p.m., Sunday, May 20.

Giovanni has authored numerous children’s books and poetry collections including, “Chasing Utopia: A Hybrid,” “Bicycles: Love Poems,” “Acolytes” and “Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni,” among others. Her publications date back to the late 1960s with her first poetry collections – “Black Feeling, Black Talk” and “Black Judgement.”

Over the course of her career, Giovanni has received a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rev. Martin L. King Jr. Award for Dedication and Commitment to Service, multiple NAACP Image Awards for Literature, the Langston Hughes Award for Distinguished Contributions to Arts and Letters and more than 20 honorary degrees from colleges and universities across the United States. Giovanni was the first recipient of the Rosa Parks Woman of Courage Award and has also been named Woman of the Year for such publications as Essence, Ebony, Mademoiselle and Ladies Home Journal.

The three-day festival includes more than 70 authors, poets and spoken word artists in talks, performances and craft workshops.

To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.