Gift For Life Block Walk

/ September 20, 2019

Share this article:

Sisters Network Greensboro N.C. will host the 9th annual Gift for Life Block Walk and Health Fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club located at 1001 Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro. Sisters Network Greensboro is a local organization that provides information and resources to African American breast cancer patients and survivors.

The Gift for Life Block Walk is a nationally recognized educational outreach initiative of Sisters Network Inc., a national African American breast cancer survivorship organization. During the months of September and October, the affiliate chapters of Sisters Network Inc. collaborate with organizations, community groups, and volunteers to coordinate the promotion of breast health awareness in the African American community. Volunteers will canvass door-to-door to multiple residences in the community to deliver breast health information and to encourage women to get a screening mammogram, if they have not had an exam in over a year and meet the age requirement. Sisters Network Greensboro offers free screening mammograms to uninsured women.

Community residents are also invited to the health fair at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to learn more about resources and services available in Greensboro. Clinical breast exams will be provided in addition to other preventive health services. This annual event is particularly important since African American women are more likely to die from breast cancer than White women and are more likely to be diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment can be more difficult.

The officers of the local Sisters Network chapter are: President Nora Jones, Vice-President Anita Watson, Secretary Annetta Joiner, Treasurer Jeannette McCall, and Membership Chairs Sheila Helms and Deborah Squirewell. The local chapter hosts the Gift for Life Block Walk, National Day of Worship, and the Breast Cancer Symposium.

For more information about Sisters Network Greensboro, contact Nora Jones at (336) 272-0092 or email at greensboronc@sistersnetworkinc.org. More information is also available at www.sistersnetworkgreensboro.org or on Facebook at Sisters Network Greensboro N.C.