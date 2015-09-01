Get your “red light” turned off

/ December 16, 2016

As this year closes out, it’s not too late to make sure you’ve addressed all of your health maintenance exams. As I have said many times, many of us are better to our cars than we are to our bodies. Let that little “red light” come on and quickly we run to the automotive mechanic to get belts changed, oil changed, new tires or we fix whatever may be the problem.

Many of us ignore when our “red light” is on. Our “red light” lets us know it is on by rendering symptoms such as pain, blood in the stool, irregularities of any function. It may not burn bright but it lets us know there is a problem. Ignoring the “red light” in the car may end up costing you more money to fix the problem. Ignoring your “red light “ in your body may result in loss of bodily function or even loss of life, so don’t let that light stay on too long.

So what are the maintenance exams I suggest you get?

Make sure you know what your blood pressure is. This can be an easy fix by your body mechanic or healthcare provider.

Know that your body mechanic has had the chance to check those fluid levels just like in your car. What was your cholesterol, how are the kidneys doing? What’s going on with the prostate?

Make sure you see your dental mechanic on a yearly basis. Teeth can say a lot about your health and if rotten can cause harm to your body.

Make sure you see your eye mechanic. They are wonderful at making sure the pressure in those eyes do not get too high. They also make it easier to travel the roads with clearer windshields or vision.

Do not forget about seeing those body mechanics that conduct breast exams. A yearly exam is all that is needed.

Have they tightened up your brakes and belts by making sure your immunizations are up to date? Did you allow your body mechanic to administer a flu shot? What was the date of your last tetanus shot? Is your body old enough that it needs a few dents filled in with a pneumonia or a shingles shot? If so, take care of the problem.

Is the exhaust coming from you okay? A check with the stomach mechanic on a timely basis can make sure things are moving smoothly.

How are your tires doing? The foot mechanic can give you happy feet or tires again.

We all like to feel well and be happy in life. A check-in with a psychological mechanic and receiving a wash and shine may be all you need to get the wear and tear of the road off of you.

Get your “red light” turned off. Get those maintenance exams and drive out of 2016 into a healthier 2017.

Dr. Veita Bland is a board certified Greensboro physician and hypertension specialist. Dr. Bland’s radio show, “It’s a Matter of Your Health,” can be heard live on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. on North Carolina A&T State University’s WNAA, 90.1 FM. Listeners may call in and ask questions. The show is replayed on Sirius 142 at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Email Dr. Bland at ideas@blandclinicpa.com.