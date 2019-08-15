GCS partners with Health Department to offer free mobile immunization clinics

State law requires rising 7th graders to have up to date TDAP and MCV immunizations. Without up-to-date vaccinations, students can be suspended from school.

To help families meet this state requirement, Guilford County Schools (GCS) is partnering with the Guilford County Health Department and will offer two mobile vaccination clinics. These clinics will be for insured (Medicaid, BCBS, United Health Care) and uninsured rising 7th graders who have not had their TDAP and MCV immunizations which are required by law. If you do have insurance, please be prepared to show your insurance card.

All parents need to be able to provide your student’s immunization record.

The first clinic will be Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dudley High School. The second clinic will be Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Point Central High School.

At both clinics, the district is partnering with Out of The Garden and Mount Zion of Greensboro to assist with providing free snacks, produce and gift cards for a limited number of families. Also available at the August 17 clinic at Dudley High will be free haircuts provided by Prestige Barber College.

If you have any questions, parents can contact the Guilford County Health Services department at (336) 370-8325.