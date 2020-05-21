GCS honors grads under new ‘social distancing’ rules

/ May 21, 2020

Since Guilford County Schools has cancelled its traditional 2020 graduation ceremonies, schools have still found ways to celebrate graduates.

The district’s 28 high schools have been holding “drive-thru” recognitions to honor graduating seniors.

Graduates and families have been lining up (albeit in automobiles) at their respective schools for the past several weeks to take that signature grad photo, say goodbye to teachers and classmates, and celebrate their accomplishments, all while observing new social distancing guidelines.

Schools have been closed since March 15. GCS’ 28 high schools anticipate graduating about 5,600 seniors this school year.

“This pandemic has completely altered what is supposed to be one of the most memorable moments in a student’s life,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “We know this solution isn’t perfect, but our students were clear they did not want virtual graduations. We believe this is the best solution to keep students safe, while still giving everyone a way to immediately celebrate our outstanding seniors.”

The district also intends to hold in-person ceremonies when it is safe to do so.