GCS Athletes Crowned 3-A Champions

/ February 16, 2018

High school track and field athletes ran, jumped and sprinted into the record books in Winston Salem during the state 3A Indoor Track and Field Championship held at the JDL Fast Track.

The Cuthbertson Cavaliers (Union County) women’s track and field team ran away with the team title, outpacing Weddington High School (Union County) 67.5 – 48. This win was Cuthbertson’s second team state title (2017, 2018) on the women’s side. The Weddington men’s team captured the 3A title, blasting past Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 72-51.5, earning the Warriors their second men’s indoor track team title and first since 2016.

Several Guilford County athletes were local winners. Northern Guilford junior Alyson Davis (Jr.) took a silver medal in the women’s 55m dash with a time of 7.16 seconds. Dudley junior teammates Eryka Baker and Mykaya Wall finished with silver (8.43secs) and bronze (8.64secs) medals respectively in the 55m hurdles. Southwest Guilford’s 4x200m relay team comprised of Bryannah Smith-Cunningham (Sr.), Mandi Hamouda (Jr.), Nylie Facey (Sr.) and Nahsheeda Facey (Soph.) captured a silver medal with a time of 1:43.87. The Northern Guilford relay team of Meagan Wilkins (Soph.), Amaya English (Soph.), Miracle Scott (Jr.) and Alyson Davis (Jr.) claimed a bronze with a time of 1:47.22. Northern’s 4x800m relay featuring Emma Frederick (Soph.), Katie Howell (Fr.), Marissa Lenze (Sr.) and Olivia Rene (Sr.) earned a bronze with a time of 9:58.38.

In boys’ track and field action, Northern Guilford senior distance runner David Melville (Sr.) captured the only gold medal with a time of 9.28 in the 3,200m. Kobe Brown (Jr.) of Southwest Guilford earned a bronze in the 1,000m with a time of 2:36.40. Brown’s teammate Kolby Cuthrell (Jr.) earned a bronze in the long jump with a leap of 21-feet-01 inches.

Guilford Girls’ 3A Track & Field Results

Northern Guilford 7th place with 23 points

Dudley and Southwest Guilford tied for 13th place

Western Guilford 31st place with five points

Southeast Guilford 41st with one point.

Guilford Boys’ 3A Track & Field Results