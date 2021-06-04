GCS 2021 High School Graduations

June 4, 2021

Graduates and families were all smiles over the weekend as high school seniors were able to participate in in-person graduation ceremonies, after the COVID-19 virus shut down public events last year.

From May 26 – June 8, Guilford County Schools will hold graduation ceremonies for the 28 early/middle colleges and traditional high schools at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Ceremonies for graduates attending Gateway, Haynes Inman and Greene Education Centers will be held on their campuses.

This year’s nine-day graduation calendar will see more than 5,700 graduates walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. In 2020, GCS’ graduation rate reached a remarkable 89.1 percent, higher than four of the five largest districts in N.C., according to GCS data.

Other accomplishments this year include: The Early College at Guilford being ranked best in the state by U.S. News & World Report. The early college jumped six spots to 31st best in the country. It was also ranked fourth best STEM high school in the nation. Three other GCS schools made North Carolina’s top five: Weaver Academy came in at third in the state, 141st in the country and the 42nd best magnet high school; Penn-Griffin School for the Arts ranked fourth in the state, 179th nationally and the 54th best magnet program; and the STEM Early College at North Carolina A&T State University rounded out the top five at fifth in the state and 194th in the nation.