GAC to host USA Diving Championships

/ July 15, 2017

For the third time in five years, USA Diving will bring a national championship event to Greensboro.

The 2017 USA Diving Winter National Championships will be held December 13-19 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC).

The event will bring nearly 150 of the nation’s best divers to Greensboro as they compete for 10 national titles. Additionally, a Youth Olympic Games selection event will be held in conjunction with the winter nationals to determine which divers the United States sends to the Youth Olympic Games qualifying meet in 2018.

In 2012, the GAC hosted USA Diving’s AT&T National Diving Championships, Age Group National Championships and Junior National Championships, marking the first time since 2006 that the junior nationals and AT&T Nationals had been held at the same venue.

Greensboro Aquatic Center also was the site of the first USA Diving Synchronized National Championships, an event that debuted in 2015.