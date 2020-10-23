Free COVID-19 testing, walk-up and drive-thru

/ October 23, 2020

ONSMS (the Old North State Medical Society, one of the oldest societies for African American Physicians in the United States) in partnership with the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation will provide FREE COVID-19 Testing – Walk up and Drive thru at Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, October 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. No registration required.

Free transportation provided, call a day before – (336) 510-9292.