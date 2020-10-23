Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing, walk-up and drive-thru

/ October 23, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

ONSMS (the Old North State Medical Society, one of the oldest societies for African American Physicians in the United States) in partnership with the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation will provide FREE COVID-19 Testing – Walk up and Drive thru at Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, October 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. No registration required.

Free transportation provided, call a day before – (336) 510-9292.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Free COVID-19 testing, walk-up and drive-thru

October 23, 2020

An Intro to the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare

October 23, 2020

Boyd and Crudup selected UNCG women’s hoops team captains

October 23, 2020

Movie Review: The Trial of the Chicago 7

October 23, 2020
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter