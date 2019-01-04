Fraternity brothers honor distinguished members

/ January 4, 2019

Members of the Tau Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated closed out 2018 by honoring two of the fraternity’s long-standing members, Greensboro residents Dr. John Marshall Kilimanjaro and Marvin Graeber.

Melvin Mitchell, the 6th District Representative, and Al White, the 6th District Keeper of Finance of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, joined Tau Omega Chapter fraternity members as they gathered at the home of Dr. John Marshall Kilimanjaro, Carolina Peacemaker founder and publisher emeritus, to present him with a 70th-year fraternity medal. On March 31, 1948, Kilimanjaro (at the age of 17) crossed the burning sands of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, as a charter member of the Rho Epsilon Chapter at Tougaloo College (Tougaloo, Mississippi).

Marvin Graeber recently celebrated his 98th birthday on December 19. Graeber crossed the burning sands of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated as a member of the Mu Psi Chapter at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in 1947.

During the fraternity’s 2018 Conclave in New Orleans, members who celebrated specific fraternity anniversaries were recognized for their service to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Tau Omega members reaching such milestones in addition to Kilimanjaro were: Wilfred Frye – 40 years; Melvin Bivens – 40 years; Willie Mooring – 35 years; and Charles Blackmon – 30 years. Congratulations to all the fraternity brothers on reaching such significant milestones.