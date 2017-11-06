Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Monday , November 06th 2017

Falcons roll over Bulldogs, 42-14

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / November 3, 2017

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
Keshawn Baldwin, a senior running back for the Falcons, finished with five carries for 25-yards and a 15-yard touchdown run Photo by Joe Daniels / Carolina Peacemaker

Keshawn Baldwin, a senior running back for the Falcons, finished with five carries for 25-yards and a 15-yard touchdown run Photo by Joe Daniels / Carolina Peacemaker

Ryan Douglas, a junior quarterback, led the Falcons with 11-of-13 passes for 165-yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Burlington-Williams. Photo by Joe Daniels

Ryan Douglas, a junior quarterback, led the Falcons with 11-of-13 passes for 165-yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Burlington-Williams. Photo by Joe Daniels

The Falcons of Southeast Guilford celebrated Senior Night with a 42-14 Metro 4-A Conference victory over the Bulldogs of Burlington-Williams. Thirty-five seniors played their last home football game.

The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff and marched 70-yards only to be stopped at the Falcons’ 11 yard line. Their field goal attempt failed.

Southeast scored the first of three touchdowns before the half on Justin Fleming’s 36-yard reception from quarterback Ryan Douglas. Anthony Badgett’s 70-yard scamper lifted the Falcons to a 14-0 first quarter lead.

Late in the second quar=ter, Southeast marched 49-yards on five plays, capped off by Keshawn Baldwin’s 15-yard run. The PAT was good, Southeast led 21-0 at the break.

In the second half Southeast outscored the Bulldogs 21-14.

Southeast improved to 8-1 overall, 4-1 in the Metro 4-A while Williams fell to 4-6.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines
Primary Voted 4C

Peacemaker endorsements for municipal elections

November 3, 2017
Keshawn Baldwin, a senior running back for the Falcons, finished with five carries for 25-yards and a 15-yard touchdown run Photo by Joe Daniels / Carolina Peacemaker

Falcons roll over Bulldogs, 42-14

November 3, 2017
press-conf_505

Group calls for the removal of city leadership

November 3, 2017
N.C. State Legislative Building in Raliegh, N.C.

New Senate bill threatens Justices’ tenure

October 27, 2017
Read More
Advertisement

Social Media
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter