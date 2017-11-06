Falcons roll over Bulldogs, 42-14

The Falcons of Southeast Guilford celebrated Senior Night with a 42-14 Metro 4-A Conference victory over the Bulldogs of Burlington-Williams. Thirty-five seniors played their last home football game.

The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff and marched 70-yards only to be stopped at the Falcons’ 11 yard line. Their field goal attempt failed.

Southeast scored the first of three touchdowns before the half on Justin Fleming’s 36-yard reception from quarterback Ryan Douglas. Anthony Badgett’s 70-yard scamper lifted the Falcons to a 14-0 first quarter lead.

Late in the second quar=ter, Southeast marched 49-yards on five plays, capped off by Keshawn Baldwin’s 15-yard run. The PAT was good, Southeast led 21-0 at the break.

In the second half Southeast outscored the Bulldogs 21-14.

Southeast improved to 8-1 overall, 4-1 in the Metro 4-A while Williams fell to 4-6.