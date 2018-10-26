Falcons calm the Storm, 36-7

Southeast Guilford Falcons entered their match on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Southern Guilford Storm with a sharp 36-7 win. The victory was the 6th in a row for Southeast Guilford raising their record to 8-1. The defeat drops Southern Guilford’s record to 2-7.

Southeast opened with a 10 play, 73-yard scoring drive, capped off by a one- yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Ryan Douglas. The PAT was good and the Falcons led 7-0. On the Storm’s second play from scrimmage senior linebacker Chad Stephens returned a 27-yard interception for a score with 6:48 remaining in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Falcons were driving for another score but fumbled. Southern Guilford’s Desmond Thompson streaked 95-yards for the touchdown score cutting the score to 14-7 with 3:53 left before the half. The Falcons’ Stephens tacked on another score via a three-yard run closing out the half leading 21-7. Southeast added two more second half touchdowns while holding the Storm scoreless.

It’s more conference action for Southeast Guilford and Southern Guilford in their upcoming matches. This week, Southeast will take on Walter M. Williams (Burlington) at 7:30 p.m. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you’d better bet it will be a hard-fought showdown. Southern Guilford will play home against Southern Alamance at 7:30 p.m.