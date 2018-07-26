Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Wednesday , July 18th 2018

TOWN HALL ON SICKLE CELL DISEASE

/ July 17, 2018

Calendar
When:
July 26, 2018 @ 5:30 pm – July 27, 2018 @ 7:00 pm
2018-07-26T17:30:00-04:00
2018-07-27T19:00:00-04:00
Where:
The Auditorium at The International Civil Rights Center & Museum
134 S Elm St
Greensboro, NC 27401
USA
Contact:
Email

Join Pfizer and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) for an educational evening dedicated to understanding a rare and debilitating disease that may impact you or someone you know – Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

Hear from local Greensboro community members as they talk about their connection to SCD, local resources, and how to connect with others and advocate for positive change.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Save the date: town hall on sickle cell disease

July 17, 2018

Punch 4 Pounds Kids at Camp Champ

July 13, 2018

Grant to be first man to lead the American Nurses Association

July 13, 2018

Democratic Party precinct captains to choose Board of Education replacement

July 13, 2018
Read More
Advertisement

Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter