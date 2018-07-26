TOWN HALL ON SICKLE CELL DISEASE

/ July 17, 2018

Calendar When: July 26, 2018 @ 5:30 pm – July 27, 2018 @ 7:00 pm 2018-07-26T17:30:00-04:00 2018-07-27T19:00:00-04:00 Where: The Auditorium at The International Civil Rights Center & Museum

134 S Elm St

Greensboro, NC 27401

USA



Join Pfizer and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) for an educational evening dedicated to understanding a rare and debilitating disease that may impact you or someone you know – Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

Hear from local Greensboro community members as they talk about their connection to SCD, local resources, and how to connect with others and advocate for positive change.