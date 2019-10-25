Enjoy Homecoming but don’t overdo it

October 25, 2019

Homecoming traditionally implies an instance of returning to a familiar place where we once grew up or lived. It is a place that nurtured us and holds a dear and special meaning.

As we get ready to observe the Homecoming for N.C. A&T State University, there are a few health reminders I would like to share.

Traditionally, whether you are Aggie Alumni or not, we are all Aggies during this celebration.

Homecoming kicks off the eating season; coming before Halloween, Christmas, New Year’s, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and the MLK holiday. Certainly, I want you to enjoy the festivities, but I hope that you remember that this week will end, and your choices may haunt you later.

As any dieter has heard, five seconds on the lips and you have five years on the hips. There are many dining choices to be made. Take the time to choose wisely, especially if you have medical problems.

If you are tailgating be certain that hot foods are kept hot and the cold foods are kept cold to prevent any possibility of food poisoning.

If you know you have a sensitive stomach, honor that and make wise food selections.

One of the problems I have seen is dehydration. Many people forget to drink enough water. If you are participating in the parade or just observing, drink adequate amounts of fluids. Each year I have had patients fall out from dehydration during these events. Take heed. This is a must especially if indulging in drinks with alcohol; drink water often.

The fun never dies down and Homecoming revelers need to make sure you are getting enough sleep. This is especially true if getting up early and going to bed late is not your regular schedule. If you are staying out late, I often advise people to take a nap before going out and make sure to sleep in a little the next day. This will keep you more alert and hopefully help you enjoy the festivities. Know when enough is enough.

We all want to be dressed in our finest to show off but it is important to dress appropriately. I usually see several people with foot blisters from those “too cute” shoes. Comfort is more important in greeting your old and dear friends, they know you can dress.

Use sound judgment about your interactions. After this event we in the medical community will see a surge in sexually transmitted diseases in this area. Protection works when used.

Enjoy the festivities and make sure that you too have as it is advertised “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”

Dr. Veita Bland is a board-certified Greensboro physician and hypertension specialist. Dr. Bland’s radio show, “It’s a Matter of Your Health,” can be heard live on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. on N.C. A&T State University’s WNAA, 90.1 FM. Listeners may call in and ask questions. The show is replayed on Sirius 142 at 5 p.m. on Wed. Email Dr. Bland at ideas@blandclinicpa.com.