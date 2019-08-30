Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Eastern Wildcats Maul NE Rams, 28-16

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / August 30, 2019

Eastern Guilford Wildcat Dariuna Harris (#7) advances the ball. Photo by Joe Daniels

Christian Smitherman (#2) and Kamell Smith (#4) celebrate a touchdown. Photo by Joe Daniels

The Eastern Guilford Wildcats (Gibsonville, N.C.) defeated the Northeast Guilford Rams (McLeansville, N.C.) Friday night in a non-conference away game. The final score was 28-16.

Eastern led 7-0 at the close of the first half. The Wildcats outscored the Rams 21 to 16 during the second.

Eastern will play its home opener this Friday against Trinity, while Northeast will travel to the Golden Eagles of Smith High School. Game time for all high school games is 7:30 p.m.




