Eastern Wildcats Maul NE Rams, 28-16

/ August 30, 2019

The Eastern Guilford Wildcats (Gibsonville, N.C.) defeated the Northeast Guilford Rams (McLeansville, N.C.) Friday night in a non-conference away game. The final score was 28-16.

Eastern led 7-0 at the close of the first half. The Wildcats outscored the Rams 21 to 16 during the second.

Eastern will play its home opener this Friday against Trinity, while Northeast will travel to the Golden Eagles of Smith High School. Game time for all high school games is 7:30 p.m.