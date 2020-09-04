Early Voting is October 15 – October 31

Early Voting is October 15 – October 31Staff Reports / September 4, 2020
Sites will be open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 31.
Volunteers can visit the website at www.guilfordnc.gov to apply to be poll workers.
IMPORTANT VOTING DATES:
- September 4: N.C. begins mailing out absentee ballots to those who request them
- October 9: Last day to register to vote
- October 15-31: Early voting
- October 27: Last day to request an absentee ballot
- November 3: Election Day