Early Voting is October 15 – October 31

Staff Reports / September 4, 2020

Sites will be open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 31.

Volunteers can visit the website at www.guilfordnc.gov to apply to be poll workers.

IMPORTANT VOTING DATES:

  • September 4: N.C. begins mailing out absentee ballots to those who request them
  • October 9: Last day to register to vote
  • October 15-31: Early voting
  • October 27: Last day to request an absentee ballot
  • November 3: Election Day




