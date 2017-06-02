Early College at Guilford Graduation Celebrates 46 Scholars

The Early College at Guilford’s graduation celebrated the accomplishments of its 46 students Thursday afternoon, May 25.

Graduates earned $8.3 million in scholarship offers, including some of the most competitive in the nation: Park Scholarship, Duke Trinity Scholarship, Duke Robertson Scholarship, Wake Forest Gordon Scholarship, National Merit and more.

On top of challenging academics, 100 percent of the graduates also received recognition for their community service, by earning either a service-learning certificate or diploma.

“We owe so much of our students’ success to the partnership between Guilford County Schools and Guilford College, which gives our young people room to stretch beyond the typical boundaries of high school, acquire new knowledge and begin to find their passion and purpose,” said Linda Kidd, principal.