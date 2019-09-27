Eagles defeat ECSU for Oliver’s first coaching victory

/ September 27, 2019

Share this article:

DURHAM – Trei Oliver celebrated his first victory as a head coach at his alma mater, as North Carolina Central University (NCCU) cruised to a 45-7 triumph over Elizabeth City State University (ECSU)in the Eagles’ home-opener inside O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium on Saturday night.

NCCU amassed 391 yards of total offense, paced by rookie quarterback Davius Richard, who completed 17 of 24 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 34 yards. Running back Isaiah Totten accumulated 74 rushing yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run, while Jordan Freeman added 68 ground yards and a score on just five carries. Receiver Ryan McDaniel collected four catches for 74 yards, including a spectacular one-handed grab resulting in a 45-yard touchdown.

The Eagles held the visiting Vikings to just 91 total yards, recording 14 tackles for a loss with seven sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception returned for a touchdown. Senior defensive end Darius Royster amassed eight takedowns, including 3 stops in the backfield with 2 sacks and a forced fumble. Defensive tackle Cyrus Stanback also tallied a pair of sacks, and linebacker Jerome Foster posted four tackles with a fumble recovery and a pick-six.

NCCU (1-3) begins conference play next Saturday (Sept. 28) at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.