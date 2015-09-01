Dudley, Eastern, Page play for state titles

/ December 16, 2016

Dudley Panthers

The Dudley Panthers punched their ticket to the NCHSAA Class 4-A State Championship with a hard earned 21-10 victory over the Charlotte Catholic Cougars Friday night (Dec. 9) in Charlotte. Dudley will face Fayetteville Cape Fear (15-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Trailing 10-7 early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ run-game kicked into high gear led by Ezra Perkins. Perkins rushed for 74 yards while quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a 31-yard TD to receiver Nigel Fitzgerald. With less than four minutes remaining with the Cougars on the Dudley 18, Charlotte Catholic running back Milan Howard fumbled. Dudley’s Awstyn Williams grabbed the loose ball and raced 85 yards untouched. The Panthers completed a two-point conversion to lead 21-10. Four turnovers doomed the Cougars (13-3), who derailed Dudley last season in Greensboro, 17-8, knocking the Panthers out of the playoffs.

Eastern Guilford Wildcats

The Eastern Guilford Wildcats edged Jacksonville 26-21 to advance to their first ever NCHSAA football championship game to be played this Saturday, Dec. 17. Leading 26-21 late in the fourth quarter with Jacksonville driving for a go-ahead score, Wildcats’ linebacker Dennis Brook caused a fumble that was caught in mid-air by Verron Edwards sealing the victory. Eastern Guilford (15-0) will play Matthews Weddington (12-3) at 3 p.m., December 17 at BBT Field in Winston Salem.

Page Pirates

The Page Pirates earned a second consecutive trip the NCHSAA Class 4-AA state championship against Wake Forest High School to be played on Saturday, Dec.17, at Carter-Finley Stadium at 3 p.m. Page, led by quarterback Will Jones’ six touchdown passes, routed Charlotte Vance 49-14. Three of those touchdowns were to receiver Ronald Polite. Polite and Jones have combined for nine touchdowns in the last three games. Running back Javon Leake has had touchdown runs of more than 40 yards in his last three games after returning from injury. Since a season opening game loss to East Forsyth, the Pirates have won 14 straight.