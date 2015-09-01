Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Sunday , December 25th 2016

Dudley, Eastern, Page play for state titles

Peacemaker staff reports / December 16, 2016

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Dudley Panthers

Dudley senior quarterback, Hendon Hooker, scores on a one-yard touchdown run tying the game against Charlotte Catholic at 7-7 in the first quarter. Photo courtesy of Courtesy Wade Nash

Dudley senior quarterback, Hendon Hooker, scores on a one-yard touchdown run tying the game against Charlotte Catholic at 7-7 in the first quarter. Photo courtesy of Courtesy Wade Nash

The Dudley Panthers punched their ticket to the NCHSAA Class 4-A State Championship with a hard earned 21-10 victory over the Charlotte Catholic Cougars Friday night (Dec. 9) in Charlotte. Dudley will face Fayetteville Cape Fear (15-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Trailing 10-7 early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ run-game kicked into high gear led by Ezra Perkins. Perkins rushed for 74 yards while quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a 31-yard TD to receiver Nigel Fitzgerald. With less than four minutes remaining with the Cougars on the Dudley 18, Charlotte Catholic running back Milan Howard fumbled. Dudley’s Awstyn Williams grabbed the loose ball and raced 85 yards untouched. The Panthers completed a two-point conversion to lead 21-10. Four turnovers doomed the Cougars (13-3), who derailed Dudley last season in Greensboro, 17-8, knocking the Panthers out of the playoffs.

Eastern Guilford Wildcats

The Wildcats of E. Guilford scored their first touchdown against Jacksonville on a 44 yard pass from QB Dominque Graves to receiver Bryant Barr, Friday (Dec. 9) in a Class 3-AA semifinal in Gibsonville. Photo courtesy of Kevin Dorsey

The Wildcats of E. Guilford scored their first touchdown against Jacksonville on a 44 yard pass from QB Dominque Graves to receiver Bryant Barr, Friday (Dec. 9) in a Class 3-AA semifinal in Gibsonville. Photo courtesy of Kevin Dorsey

The Eastern Guilford Wildcats edged Jacksonville 26-21 to advance to their first ever NCHSAA football championship game to be played this Saturday, Dec. 17. Leading 26-21 late in the fourth quarter with Jacksonville driving for a go-ahead score, Wildcats’ linebacker Dennis Brook caused a fumble that was caught in mid-air by Verron Edwards sealing the victory. Eastern Guilford (15-0) will play Matthews Weddington (12-3) at 3 p.m., December 17 at BBT Field in Winston Salem.

Page Pirates

Page quaterback, Will Jones (#15), has thrown three touchdowns in each of his last three games. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker

Page quaterback, Will Jones (#15), has thrown three touchdowns in each of his last three games. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker

The Page Pirates earned a second consecutive trip the NCHSAA Class 4-AA state championship against Wake Forest High School to be played on Saturday, Dec.17, at Carter-Finley Stadium at 3 p.m. Page, led by quarterback Will Jones’ six touchdown passes, routed Charlotte Vance 49-14. Three of those touchdowns were to receiver Ronald Polite. Polite and Jones have combined for nine touchdowns in the last three games. Running back Javon Leake has had touchdown runs of more than 40 yards in his last three games after returning from injury. Since a season opening game loss to East Forsyth, the Pirates have won 14 straight.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines
Page’s Jamie Myers celebrates a touchdown after teammate Tyler DeBerry‘s fumble recovery in the end zone pushed the Page Pirates to a 21-7 second quarter lead against Lumberton. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker

Cougars maul Pirates, 29-0

December 24, 2016
team_520

Dudley wins 4A state title with 54-0 rout

December 24, 2016
End of year is a good time to address health maintenance issues like routine exams.

Get your “red light” turned off

December 16, 2016
The Wildcats of E. Guilford scored their first touchdown against Jacksonville on a 44 yard pass from QB Dominque Graves to receiver Bryant Barr, Friday (Dec. 9) in a Class 3-AA semifinal in Gibsonville. Photo courtesy of Kevin Dorsey

Dudley, Eastern, Page play for state titles

December 16, 2016
Read More
Social Media
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter