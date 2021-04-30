Dudley and Mt. Tabor play again

/ April 30, 2021

GAME TIME Friday, April, 30

Mount Tabor’s Bob Sapp Field

Kickoff – 7:30 p.m.

The Dudley Panthers (8-1) will be looking for some pay back against the Mt. Tabor Spartans (9-0) on Friday, April, 30 in an NCHSAA Regional game. In a March 20 home game, the Panthers lost to the Spartans 9-6.

Friday’s winner will advance to the State 3-AA championship game. If Dudley is to advance, they will have to generate some offense. In the loss to the Spartans, Panthers’ quarterback Jahmier Slade was just 7-of-24 passing for 104 yards, and had three interceptions. The defense will need to step up and hold the Spartans’ quarterback, Tyress McIntyre, inside the pocket.

Teams last outings: Dudley traveled to Asheville’s T.C. Roberson and delivered a dominating performance with a 77-33 victory. Mount Tabor snapped Matthews Weddington’s 33 game winning streak and defeated the two-time defending 3-AA state champs 21-10.