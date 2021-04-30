Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Monday, May 3, 2021

Dudley and Mt. Tabor play again

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / April 30, 2021

Dudley junior running back Mehki Wall runs the ball against T.C. Roberson. Wall scored three touchdowns: one 45-yard run, a 25-yard TD catch and an 80-yard kickoff return. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

GAME TIME

Friday, April, 30
Mount Tabor’s Bob Sapp Field
Kickoff – 7:30 p.m.

The Dudley Panthers (8-1) will be looking for some pay back against the Mt. Tabor Spartans (9-0) on Friday, April, 30 in an NCHSAA Regional game. In a March 20 home game, the Panthers lost to the Spartans 9-6.

Friday’s winner will advance to the State 3-AA championship game. If Dudley is to advance, they will have to generate some offense. In the loss to the Spartans, Panthers’ quarterback Jahmier Slade was just 7-of-24 passing for 104 yards, and had three interceptions. The defense will need to step up and hold the Spartans’ quarterback, Tyress McIntyre, inside the pocket.

Teams last outings: Dudley traveled to Asheville’s T.C. Roberson and delivered a dominating performance with a 77-33 victory. Mount Tabor snapped Matthews Weddington’s 33 game winning streak and defeated the two-time defending 3-AA state champs 21-10.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina's leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

