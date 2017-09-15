Defense powers Dudley past Hillside

The Dudley Panthers football team won a non-conference game against Durham Hillside by a score of 14-7 Friday night at Tarply Stadium.

The Panthers improved to 4-0 while the Hornets fell to 1-3.

Senior quarterback Gerald Simpson led the Panthers’ offense with 10-of-14 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown pass to Nigel Fitzgerald on a third and 13. Fitzgerald finished with 6-for-74 yards. Simpson also rushed for 79 yards on 15 carries and scored on a one-yard run early in the second quarter. Dudley led14-0 before Hillside scored with less than 10 seconds before the half. Neither team scored again. Junior linebacker Jurrente Davis paced the Panthers’ defense with 13 tackles.