Dance Project keeps dancers moving forward

/ August 21, 2020

Dance Project’s Fall 2020 classes will keep dancers moving forward, engaging the whole student with a focus on wellness and building community through dance. Kids, teens, and adults can expect live, online classes with our top-notch instructors, active creativity, and a nurturing space in which to learn, grow, and connect. There will be two seven-week sessions throughout the fall, and the first session begins August 31. Registration is open now.

Classes will be offered via Zoom, offering live, personalized interaction and instruction from Dance Project’s teachers. Classes will provide opportunities for students to build relationships with other dancers, develop their own creative voice, and connect to other community groups and projects, including the N.C. Dance Festival and National Dance Day.

New classes this fall include Little Rhythms, which introduces students ages 5-6 to musicality, rhythmic structures, and the basics of tap dance, jazz, hip hop, and African dance. Mental and emotional wellness is a primary focus for the Fall, and Dance Project will offer Yoga for Kids (age 5-6), and Moving Meditation for ages 7-12 and 13+. The Moving Meditation class for ages 13+ will be offered in LeBauer Park, and will comply with all health and safety requirements, including distance between students. Our popular Afro-Contemporary dance class, which had been offered at Caldcleugh Multicultural Rec Center until March, will return to our schedule on Thursday nights, via Zoom.

Adult students may drop in to any class listed as 13+, and may pay by the class ($10/class) or purchase a class pass. Classes may be purchased via the ticketing site Ticket Me Triad at https://ticketmetriad.com/organizations/dance-project.

Dance Project offers a limited number of scholarships available for those who qualify and are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to apply for a Fall 2020 scholarship (either session) is August 24. Scholarship information is also available on the Fall schedule website page.

Contact Vania Claiborne, School Co-Coordinator, for information about registration or trial classes at vania@danceproject.org or (336) 370-6776. For the full schedule, registration information and fees, visit http://www.danceproject.org/fall2020.